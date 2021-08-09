"Jose Aldo is a straight-up inspiration!" - Chael Sonnen in awe of Jose Aldo after victory over Pedro Munhoz at UFC 265

Former UFC middleweight Chael Sonnen praised Jose Aldo for a brilliant performance against Pedro Munhoz at UFC 265. Aldo, 34, emerged victorious as he appeared in his 30th professional MMA fight and his 18th outing in the UFC.

As a veteran of the sport, Sonnen couldn't help but marvel at Aldo's incredible longevity. In an episode of his YouTube show, Sonnen pointed out how impressive Aldo's late-career resurgence has been. The former UFC middleweight title challenger said:

"Jose Aldo is a straight-up inspiration. He really is. Let me tell you my story about Jose Aldo because I met him for the first time in 2012. He was, like, 24-years-old. He was already in WEC when I was, and the UFC – where I now am – champion."

According to Sonnen, seeing Aldo succeed this late in his career inspires cage veterans like himself. The retired fighter-turned-MMA commentator added:

"He already did it and he had been undefeated for a period of time. That was in 2012. Nine years later, he's still a top-five guy, co-main eventing pay-per-views, in an absolute laser-focus pursuit of a championship. That's an inspiration."

Watch Chael Sonnen's reaction to Jose Aldo's performance at UFC 265:

Aldo, of course, is relatively young compared to some fighters on the UFC roster. Light heavyweight champ Jan Blachiwicz, for instance, is four years Aldo's senior and still at the peak of his powers.

However, Aldo competes at featherweight and bantamweight, and fighters in lighter weight divisions tend to age poorly. Additionally, there's a ton of mileage on the Brazilian legend's body, given that he started fighting professionally in 2004.

What's next for Jose Aldo?

After putting on a vintage performance at UFC 265, Jose Aldo is reportedly gearing up for a showdown against fellow veteran T.J. Dillashaw. In a post-fight interview with Megan Olivi, the former UFC and WEC featherweight king revealed he is looking forward to a marquee matchup against his fellow former champ.

“It would be great for me to fight with Dillashaw,” he said through an interpreter. “Hopefully by December. I think it would be a great fight and that’s what we expect. That’s what I’m expecting right now.”

Watch Jose Aldo's interview below:

