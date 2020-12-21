Marlon Vera has issued a response after his loss to Jose Aldo at UFC Vegas 17. The 28-year-old Ecuadorian lost the fight via unanimous decision, with all three judges scoring the contest 29-28.

Vera was coming off an impressive win against Sean O'Malley, and a victory against Aldo could have burgeoned his chances of breaking into the top 10 of the bantamweight division rankings. However, the Brazilian deftly used his experience to outpoint Vera and earned the much-needed victory which he was desperately looking for.

Marlon Vera says he has learned a big lesson

Marlon Vera took to his Instagram account and issued a response following his loss to Jose Aldo. 'Chito' admitted that he was unsatisfied with his performance, and added that Aldo fought exactly like a veteran.

"I’m not satisfied at all but I’m alive and full of energy definitely learn a big lesson in the 3 round saw the finish and get too excited and Jose did what a true veteran does. Well done I’ll be back fu****g sharper," read Vera's post.

Going into the third round, both the fighters had seemingly claimed one round each. It was Aldo who capitalized on his wrestling skills in the final round, offering no opportunity to Vera to counter back.

The former UFC featherweight champion was coming off three successive defeats and the Brazilian was in dire need of a victory.

During the post-fight interview, Aldo called out TJ Dillashaw, who is set to return from his one-year suspension in January 2021.

I heard everyone is calling me out, cause they all know that’s my belt 🥱 @ufc — TJ Dillashaw (@TJDillashaw) December 20, 2020

Advertisement

What's next for Marlon Vera?

Immediately after Marlon Vera lost to Jose Aldo, the MMA community clamored for his rematch against Sean O'Malley.

Vera defeated O'Malley at UFC 252 back in August 2020, but the latter would claim that the leg injury he suffered in the middle of the fight forced him to collapse, which gave Vera an advantage. O'Malley added that had it not been for the injury, he would have gotten the better of Vera.

Now that both Marlon Vera and O'Malley have succumbed to defeat, it would only make sense if the UFC books a rematch between the two fighters which will also put an end to their feud.