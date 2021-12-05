Jose Aldo has more UFC and WEC title bout wins than Conor McGregor, Max Holloway, and Alexander Volkanovski combined

Jose Aldo is truly one of the greatest fighters of all time. The former featherweight champion has more UFC title fight wins than Conor McGregor, Max Holloway, and Alexander Volkanovski combined. During his incredible reign as the featherweight champion, Aldo picked up 11 title fight wins.

Alongside fellow countryman Anderson Silva, Aldo is currently fourth on the list of fighters with the most title fight wins.

He has only been topped by legendary fighters like Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, and Jon Jones. Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor has just two title fight victories to date and has never defended the titles he won. Max Holloway has five title fight wins and reigning featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski has three.

Together, McGregor, Volkanovski, and Holloway have 10 title fight victories compared to Jose Aldo's 11. That speaks volumes about Aldo's legacy as a fighter in the UFC. Interestingly, Jose Aldo has fought all three of them and wound up losing to all of them.

Aldo fought McGregor at UFC 194 and lost the featherweight crown via KO in the first round. Due to McGregor being stripped of the title due to inactivity, Aldo went on to challenge Holloway for the title twice at UFC 212 and UFC 218 respectively. He lost both fights via TKO in the third round.

Jose Aldo continues his quest for UFC gold in the bantamweight division

Aldo fought Volkanovski at UFC 237 and succumbed to a unanimous decision loss.

The Brazilian has since moved to the bantamweight division and continued his quest for gold. Although his first stint at bantamweight wasn't flattering, Aldo quickly got back on the horse and is now seemingly one win away from earning a title shot.

At the recently concluded UFC Vegas 44 event, Aldo put on a masterclass to beat No.4-ranked contender Rob Font via unanimous decision. He called out former champion TJ Dillashaw following the win and the winner of that potential clash is likely to challenge for the title next year.

