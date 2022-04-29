Clown who faked his retirement to raise his purse - Jose Aldo urges Aljamain Sterling to choose him over Henry Cejudo and T.J. Dillashaw 

Jose Aldo believes he deserves to be next in line for a title shot against Aljamain Sterling and recently took to social media to convince the champion about the same. The former featherweight titleholder urged Sterling to sign a contract for his second title defense, arguing that he's the ideal opponent for 'Funk Master'.

The Brazilian claimed that he and Sterling are the two best fighters in the division right now and it makes sense for them to lock horns next. He tweeted:

"Aljamain, I am waiting for you to sign the contract for our fight. There is no doubt that the fans want to watch this fight. We are currently the 2 best bantamweights in the UFC."

Jose Aldo Junior @josealdojunior Aljamain,

I am waiting for you to sign the contract for our fight. There is no doubt that the fans want to watch this fight. We are currently the 2 best bantamweights in the UFC. Aljamain, I am waiting for you to sign the contract for our fight. There is no doubt that the fans want to watch this fight. We are currently the 2 best bantamweights in the UFC.

Jose Aldo further argued that neither T.J. Dillashaw nor Henry Cejudo should be in contention to fight for the title next. He pointed out that Dillashaw has just one fight inside the octagon after serving a two-year suspension for using PEDs.

"Let the rest of the boys fighting each other and exchanging insults on the internet. In my opinion it does not make any sense to let a guy who got suspended for 2 years for cheating to come back and fight for the belt after winning a split decision in a fight I think he lost."

Jose Aldo Junior @josealdojunior Let the rest of the boys fighting each other and exchanging insults on the internet. In my opinion it does not make any sense to let a guy who got suspended for 2 years for cheating to come back and fight for the belt after winning a split decision in a fight I think he lost. Let the rest of the boys fighting each other and exchanging insults on the internet. In my opinion it does not make any sense to let a guy who got suspended for 2 years for cheating to come back and fight for the belt after winning a split decision in a fight I think he lost.

Cejudo, on the other hand, has been out of action following his retirement back in 2020. Aldo jibed at the former two-division champion, referring to him as a "clown" and accusing him of faking his retirement to get a raise from the UFC.

"The other one is a clown who faked his retirement just to try to raise his purse - as that did not work now he wants to fight for the title after spending 2 years out of the game (and out of the USADA’s pool)."

Jose Aldo Junior @josealdojunior The other one is a clown who faked his retirement just to try to raise his purse - as that did not work now he wants to fight for the title after spending 2 years out of the game (and out of the USADA’s pool). The other one is a clown who faked his retirement just to try to raise his purse - as that did not work now he wants to fight for the title after spending 2 years out of the game (and out of the USADA’s pool).

Henry Cejudo issues hilarious response to Jose Aldo's jibe

Henry Cejudo responded to Jose Aldo. The former Olympic gold medalist insinuated that Aldo's jibe was intended for Conor McGregor and not him. McGregor has been out of action since last year due to a leg injury and is expected to return to the cage later this year.

Cejudo also pointed out that just like himself, the Irishman also wants to fight for the title upon his imminent return but in a different weight class. 'Triple C' also sarcastically complimented Aldo for learning English, referring to himself as the "King of Brazil".

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo twitter.com/josealdojunior… Jose Aldo Junior @josealdojunior The other one is a clown who faked his retirement just to try to raise his purse - as that did not work now he wants to fight for the title after spending 2 years out of the game (and out of the USADA’s pool). The other one is a clown who faked his retirement just to try to raise his purse - as that did not work now he wants to fight for the title after spending 2 years out of the game (and out of the USADA’s pool). Why are you picking on @TheNotoriousMMA he broke his leg. I’m glad your learning English though. Sincerely the King of Brazil Why are you picking on @TheNotoriousMMA he broke his leg. I’m glad your learning English though. Sincerely the King of Brazil 👑 twitter.com/josealdojunior…

After making a disappointing entry into the bantamweight division with back-to-back losses, Jose Aldo has picked up three wins on the trot against Marlon Vera, Pedro Munhoz and Rob Font. The Brazilian occupies the No.3 spot in the rankings and it'll be interesting to see who he fights next.

Edited by C. Naik