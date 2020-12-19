Jose Aldo doesn't want to fight for any other MMA promotion; aims to stay with the UFC

Jose Aldo has asserted that he doesn’t plan on fighting for any other MMA promotion if he’s released from the UFC.

MMA legend Jose Aldo noted that ‘it is not a question of money’, adding that he intends to have all of the remaining fights of his career take place under the UFC banner.

Jose Aldo is one of the greatest MMA featherweights of all time

Jose Aldo is widely regarded as one of the greatest featherweights to have ever competed in the sport of MMA. After suffering the first defeat of his MMA career back in 2005, Aldo went on an undefeated streak that lasted for over a decade.

That streak came to an end at the hands of none other than Jose Aldo’s fellow MMA icon Conor McGregor. Aldo lost his UFC featherweight title to McGregor via KO merely 13 seconds into their fight that transpired in December of 2015.

Following this loss to McGregor, Aldo managed to win the interim UFC featherweight title and was later promoted as the undisputed UFC featherweight champion.

However, Aldo ended up losing his UFC featherweight title to Max Holloway. Additionally, the legendary Brazilian competitor came up short against Holloway in their rematch as well.

Presently, Jose Aldo is on a three-fight losing streak, with his most recent loss coming at the hands of Petr Yan who beat Aldo via fifth-round TKO.

Aldo’s fight against Yan was for the vacant UFC bantamweight title and took place in July of this year.

Jose Aldo is quite confident about his future in the sport as well as after he retires

Speaking to AG Fight, former UFC featherweight champion and current bantamweight star Jose Aldo revealed that he doesn’t intend on competing in any MMA promotion other than the UFC. Aldo stated –

“Never, never. I don't even think about being away (from the UFC). Tomorrow, if my contract ends, I renew with the UFC just to stay at Ultimate. I started and I want to finish inside the UFC. It is not a question of money. Thanks to God, I was able to prepare for this moment of living post-fight, after my professional life. So, it never crosses my mind to fight for another organization.”

Furthermore, Jose Aldo explained that his current approach to the sport is that he doesn’t think about the UFC belt. Aldo added that he doesn’t think about anything and is only focused on winning fights. Jose Aldo reiterated that his objective is simply ‘to win’.

The King of Rio is back! 🗣



🇧🇷 Watch out for @JoseAldoJunior's gut wrenching body shots.



[ #UFCVegas17 | LIVE Saturday on #ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/MhbeCZAwkh — UFC (@ufc) December 16, 2020

👑 If you come at the King, you best not miss...



The surging 🇪🇨 @ChitoVeraUFC looks to vanquish the legendary 🇧🇷 @JoseAldoJunior at #UFCVegas17! pic.twitter.com/u4bu4HFvmo — UFC (@ufc) December 18, 2020

Jose Aldo is set to face Marlon Vera in a bantamweight bout in the co-main event of this weekend’s UFC Vegas 17 (December 19th, 2020) fight card.