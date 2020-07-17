Joseph Benavidez gives his thoughts on opponent Deiveson Figueiredo

Joseph Benavidez has been a stalwart of the UFC Flyweight division for a long time. Known for his long undefeated streaks between title fights, Joseph Benavidez has been unlucky as he has failed to get his hands on gold.

This coming weekend, Joseph Benavidez will have the chance to pull the flyweight division out of the void when he again takes on Deiveson Figueiredo for the UFC Flyweight title. This is a rematch for Joseph Benavidez who lost to Figueiredo in a match back in February earlier this year. This rematch comes because, in the last fight, Figueiredo missed weight hence making him ineligible for the title.

Joseph Benavidez on facing Deiveson Figueiredo

In a recent press conference, Joseph Benavidez gave his thoughts on his opponent Deiveson Figueiredo. Joseph Benavidez said that he didn't like Figueiredo and even he accepted that it was a bit weird for him. Joseph Benavidez also added that when a fighter has feelings this strong, it usually results in them wanting to hurt their opponent in ways well beyond a regular MMA fight.

“Just the fact that he’s kind of like a villain to everybody I think. I don’t like him. That is rare for me. It’s not personal cause I don’t really know him, know him personally and everything. I definitely don’t like him. It definitely makes you want to go out there and hurt someone worse because when you fight, you win … you hurt him by proxy winning an MMA fight. You kind of have to. It’s one of those things where I want to put this guy away. I want to shut him up. I just don’t like him and that rarely happens in my career.”