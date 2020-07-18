UFC flyweight contender Joseph Benavidez wants to embarrass his opponent Deiveson Figueiredo on Yas Island when the pair meet in the main event of UFC Fight Island 2 on Saturday night.

The headliners of UFC Fight Island 2, Joseph Benavidez and Deiveson Figueiredo are having an immediate rematch for the vacant UFC flyweight title. The pair fought back at UFC Norfolk on February 29 for the vacant flyweight title but only Joseph Benavidez was eligible to win the title because the Brazilian missed weight. Figueiredo went on to KO Benavidez in the second round following a controversial headbutt.

Right after the fight ended, there were calls for an immediate rematch from both camps as well as fans. The belt still found no suitor, so the pair will lock horns on Saturday to decide who becomes the new king of the flyweight division. Joseph Benavidez has some nasty intentions in mind for his opponent when the cage door shuts behind them. Speaking to ESPN, Jospeh Benavidez said he wants to make Figueiredo "cry and feel embarrassed" after the fight.

“Figueiredo is a freaking villain. The way he went about things, he bragged in Portuguese about the fight finishing with a headbutt, and his translator didn’t translate it. Brazilian media contacted me, and they’re like, do you know he was talking about how he was proud that he headbutted you? It just makes me actually want to hurt him. Fighting is hurting people, but it makes me want to hurt him. I want you to freaking cry and be embarrassed and all that kind of stuff. So yeah, that is a different feeling towards this fight.”