Joseph Lasiri is aiming for a spectacular performance against one of the most feared and revered Muay Thai strikers on the planet, Rodtang Jitumuangnon.

‘The Hurricane’ is stepping up to the plate to challenge ‘Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship on Friday, November 18, at ONE on Prime Video 4.

As Lasiri knows, competing for a chance to become a rare double world champion at the highest level is an honor that not many athletes can boast of having achieved.

Honored to showcase what he has to offer against one of this generation’s Muay Thai greats, Lasiri will do his best to inspire and encourage others to do the same.

He told ONE Championship:

“When I face off with Rodtang, I will be proud of myself, for sure. And what I’m really looking forward to is going there to do my job and making it an opportunity to be an inspiration for my team, my family, and the people around me.”

Joseph Lasiri probably has one of the greatest comeback stories at ONE Championship. The Italian-Moroccan striker had a rough start in the promotion, suffering four straight losses during his flyweight tenure at ONE Championship. At the same time, he competed in kickboxing but struggled to make an impact in the new sport as well.

After dropping from flyweight to strawweight, this is where he truly flourished. Starting with a decision victory over Rocky Ogden in November 2020, Lasiri felt he was coming into his own in the new division.

In another amazing victory later on, the Italian slugger found himself challenging Prajanchai PK.Saenchai for the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title. Lasiri shocked the world with a huge upset, making Prajanchai quit on the stool at the start of round three to claim a TKO victory.

Heading back to flyweight to challenge Rodtang for his belt, Joseph Lasiri hopes for lightning to strike twice.

Re-watch Joseph Lasiri vs Prajanchai PK.Saenchai below:

Joseph Lasiri explains why he always brings “emotion” into the arena

With the exception of Joseph Lasiri, many fighters would argue that it's better to leave their emotions checked before stepping inside the circle. Lasiri, however, is one of those rare martial artists who’s fueled by emotion.

Releasing all the pressure and cathartic energy that’s built up before major fights, from his training, personal life and family life, all tie together to give him the strength he needs to perform better and give more than 100% in all his fights.

He told Fighters First:

“When you say I am emotional, I train with emotion, I fight with emotion, [what you mean is] what do you bring inside the arena? And I answer with the same answer to this question always, I will bring all my life in there - in the arena.”

Catch the full interview below at the 7:41 mark:

