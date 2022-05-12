"Teamwork makes the dream work" - Joseph Lasiri amps up training ahead of ONE 157

Joseph Lasiri stepped harder on the gas pedal barely a week before he walks back inside the circle.

The Italian-Moroccan star is days away from the biggest fight of his career. He'll take on Prajanchai PK.Saenchai for the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot, slated for the Singapore Indoor Stadium on May 20.

Lasiri recently took to Instagram to share his latest striking drills with training partner and fellow fighter Amro Ghanem at Kick and Punch Milano.

In the caption, Joseph Lasiri wrote:

“Teamwork makes the dream work. @onechampionship, @amro_ghanem, @kickandpunch.”

The short video showed Lasiri sharpening his kicks, knee strikes, and punches in what could possibly be his main weapons against Prajanchai in co-main event of ONE 157.

While Lasiri's fans showered him with praise in the comments section, there was one person who was greatly impressed with the snippet. That man was kickboxing icon Giorgio Petrosyan.

The man widely considered the greatest kickboxer of all time posted:

“🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Joseph Lasiri wants to make Prajanchai quit

Lasiri has built himself a reputation as one of the most aggressive fighters in his division. He has a relentless and no-holds-barred style that often overwhelms his opponents.

This style ultimately earned Lasiri a 42-12 record and a WBC Muay Thai championship.

Prajanchai, meanwhile, mixes aggression with well-calculated counters. This methodical style has allowed the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion to build a ridiculous 338-51-3 record and the distinction as one of the best strikers of his generation.

Nevertheless, Lasiri is ready to take his shot at, probably, the best opponent he’ll ever face in his career.

In a previous interview with ONE Championship, Lasiri said that he plans to break down Prajanchai and essentially make the Thai superstar quit.

“I want to bring a real toe-to-toe fight. My intention is to impose a really high rhythm to the match. I want to pull him out of his comfort zone. That will be my main goal for this title bout. My focus will be to make Prajanchai quit, mentally. I will not focus on his boxing skills, but I will focus on imposing a super-high rhythm that even a champion like Prajanchai cannot bear."

We'll see if Lasiri can accomplish that goal at ONE 157 on May 20.

Edited by Harvey Leonard