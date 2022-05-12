Watch: Joseph Lasiri shows speed ahead of strawweight Muay Thai title bid at ONE 157

Italian Muay Thai fighter Joseph Lasiri is showing tremendous determination ahead of his ONE Championship title bout. At ONE 157 on May 20, 'The Hurricane' will have a huge challenge ahead of him when he faces Prajanchai P.K.Saenchaimuaythaigym for the ONE Muay Thai strawweight gold.

ONE Championship and Joseph Lasiri recently posted a video that shows the challenger hitting a heavy bag and showing incredible striking speed.

"Joseph Lasiri's got SPEED. Can 'The Hurricane' dethrone strawweight Muay Thai king Prajanchai PK.Saenchai on 20 May at ONE 157?"

Lasiri is coming off a first-round knockout victory against Asahi Shinagawa. The KO was impressive enough to earn him a title shot. It was a fast combination that featured a knee to the body and a right cross, putting Shinagawa down.

The Italian fighter has already held titles in other organizations. However, he's admitted that his upcoming ONE Championship fight is the biggest and most important of his career to date.

Joseph Lasiri wants to make Prajanchai quit

It will be a major test of his career when Lasiri faces Prajanchai for the ONE Championship world title. The titleholder is a Muay Thai veteran of over 300 fights and has several championship accomplishments to his name.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Lasiri revealed that he's planning on making Prajanchai quit. He said:

“My focus will be to make Prajanchai quit, mentally. I will not focus on his boxing skills, but I will focus on imposing a super-high rhythm that even a champion like Prajanchai cannot bear. I want to bring a real toe-to-toe fight. My intention is to impose a really high rhythm to the match. I want to pull him out of his comfort zone. That will be my main goal for this title bout.”

Making a highly experienced and skilled world champion quit is not an easy task. However, 'The Hurricane' Lasiri recognizes that this is the most important moment of his life, and he'll be doing everything he can to succeed.

The May 20 fight card is loaded top-to-bottom with Muay Thai action. Two Muay Thai titles fights act as the main and co-main event bouts, while ONE 157 will also host the opening round of the ONE Muay Thai Flyweight Grand Prix.

