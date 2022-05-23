Watch: Joseph Lasiri's ONE 157 post-fight presser

'The Hurricane' Joseph Lasiri is on top of the world right now. At ONE 157, he stunned the combat sports world with an upset victory over Prajanchai P.K.Saenchaimuaythaigym to capture the ONE Muay Thai strawweight championship.

Following the memorable triumph, he spoke with the media at the post-fight press conference, which you can catch below:

In the interview, the Moroccan-Italian Muay Thai striker said that the victory was the greatest moment of his life as he gave his all to ensure he'd have his hand raised.

"I put all my life inside the [ONE] circle. Prajanchai told me, 'Joseph Lasiri is too emotional [to] fight with me.'"

Lasiri was accused of being too emotional to fight for a world championship. In response, he admitted that he is emotional, but he puts that into everything he does. Explaining how his emotions drive him, Lasiri said:

"[Prajanchai] is the best one in Muay Thai, but emotion, for me, is everything and I put my emotion inside my training camp... I put my emotion everywhere and I show my personality."

Joseph Lasiri proved his doubters wrong

Lasiri came into the title fight as a significant underdog, but he proved the combat sports world wrong. He secured his status as the best Muay Thai fighter at strawweight, now holding the ONE Championship title in the division.

The Italian fighter put such a beating on the Muay Thai champion that Prajanchai quit on the stool between rounds three and four. During the press conference, he said that he knows people were doubting his credentials.

"The people [who don't fight] cannot understand what this means. Training for something every day... and after, demonstrate in front of millions of people. People cnanot understand. Thay only say, 'Joseph Lasiri cannot fight Prajanchai.' I know before the Interview. I know that people think about this."

Lasiri worked every day to win the title. He put all his passion into this moment and has now proved his doubters wrong. Having accomplished that, he said:

"My goal was to come here and prove myself and to other people that if you work hard you can do anything. Because of your emotion and personality."

Joseph Lasiri will go into his next bout as the undisputed ONE Strawweight Muay Thai world champion. He will likely be defending the title later this year.

