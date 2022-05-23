Joseph Lasiri open to a rematch with Prajanchai

Joseph Lasiri achieved what he set out to do in ONE Championship, but that doesn’t mean he’s denying Prajanchai PK.Saenchai the chance for gold.

Lasiri became the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion when he defeated Prajanchai via third-round technical knockout in the co-main event of ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot last Friday at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

During his post-fight virtual press conference, Lasiri said he’s open for a rematch with Prajanchai in the future.

When asked if he’ll grant Prajanchai a chance at redemption, Joseph Lasiri said:

“Yes, yes. I don’t care who my opponent is. When I’m training, I train for a fight, I’m focused on myself. So if you give me a rematch with Prajanchai, if you give me someone, then okay. My teammates and I will work for a game plan, but then we do the same thing.”

Lasiri’s run to the title was as inspirational as any storybook ending. After starting his ONE Championship career at 0-4, ‘The Hurricane’ moved to strawweight and racked up two straight wins over Rocky Ogden and Asahi Shinagawa.

When he ultimately faced Prajanchai, Lasiri took the opportunity and made sure that he would be walking out as the new ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion. For nine minutes, Lasiri dominated the Thai star with a methodical pace and pinpoint striking.

At the end of the third round, the fight was stopped and Lasiri was crowned ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion.

Joseph Lasiri has all the respect for Prajanchai

Before he rose to where he is now, Lasiri once had a brief spell training at Prajanchai’s home gym of PK.Saenchai Muay Thai Gym in Bangkok, Thailand.

Although he and Prajanchai didn’t train extensively together, Lasiri said he has nothing but love for the institute.

Lasiri remarked that even though he beat Prajanchai for the world title, his respect for his opponent and the gym will always be there.

“When I beat him, and before I left him [inside the Circle] I told him that I respect him. I respect all of them [at PK.Saenchai Muay Thai Gym], the PK.Saenchai family because they are very wonderful when I went there. They take care of you. But again I’m so glad to be a champion and win against an opponent like Prajanchai.”

We'll seemingly get to see whether or not Prajanchai can make the necessary adjustments in a rematch with Lasiri down the line.

