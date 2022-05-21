ONE Championship stars comment on Joseph Lasiri's historic strawweight Muay Thai title win

Joseph Lasiri's Muay Thai title victory is being celebrated by his fellow ONE championship fighters. Former champions Martin Nguyen and Eduard Folayang gave a shoutout to the newest titleholder.

At ONE 157, 'The Hurricane' Lasiri won the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world championship in a dominant fight against Prajanchai P.K.Saenchaimuaythaigym. He was a major underdog going into this fight. The victory also earned him a $50,000 performance bonus.

Former featherweight and lightweight champion Martin Nguyen celebrated the Italian champion, saying:

"FORZA ITALIA!!!!! #JosephLasiri @ONEChampionship #ONE157."

Former Filipino champion Eduard Folayang commented on the incredible upset win by Lasiri:

"What an upset by Joseph Lasiri to be the new muaythai straw weight champion. @ONEChampionship #ONE157."

Joseph Lasiri, with a record of 43-12, put tons of pressure on Prajanchai, who has a record of 338-52. He damaged the Thai-born champion so thoroughly that Prajachai was forced to quit on the stool in between rounds three and four.

Making Prajanchai quit was a prediction that was foretold by Lasiri himself. In a ONE Championship interview before the fight, he said:

"My focus will be to make Prajanchai quit, mentally. I will not focus on his boxing skills, but I will focus on imposing a super-high rhythm that even a champion like Prajanchai cannot bear."

New Champion Joseph Lasiri

Former champions weren't the only ones impressed with the performance from 'The Hurricane' Lasiri. This was an underdog capturing a major world title with unexpected dominance and is an inspiring story.

ONE Championship commentator and former MMA fighter Mitch Chilson wrote a Tweet about this underdog victory.

"Joseph Lasiri shocked the [world]! This is the stuff movies are made of. The underdog defeated the champion. After starting his career 0-4 in @ONEChampionship, he started to put wins together. He never quit on himself & now he is the ONE SW MT World Champion! Congratulazioni Joseph."

Long-time kickboxing commentator Michael Schiavello also added his voice the incredible performance by Lasiri. On Twitter, he wrote:

"Still processing Lasiri’s amazing underdog win last night. To make Prajanchai quit on his stool! Mind boggling. Lasiri went from 0 and 4 at the start of his @ONEChampionship career to Straw weight world champion against a P4P superstar. Crazy. Dream city #fairytale."

Lasiri inspired the combat sports world with this surprise title victory at ONE 157. He dominated the former champion and took the title to his home country of Italy. Lasiri's impressive and surprising victory will be one to remember and is certainly a front-runner for upset of the year.

