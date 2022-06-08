"More than passion is emotion, because emotion is everything" - Joseph Lasiri talks using emotion in ONE title win

Italian Muay Thai striker Joseph Lasiri was criticized by his last opponent for being emotional. Lasiri responded by saying that he uses his emotions through training camps and through fights and that it is a strength, not a weakness.

'The Hurricane' also explained that early on a fighter will have a passion for the sport, but needs to convert that into emotion to have success. Speaking to Tim Wheaton on Kickin' It, Lasiri said:

"More than passion is emotion, because emotion is everything. Passion you speak only about muay Thai... There is a passion of course but that step I think I passed many years ago, now the passion when you win the first fight, the second fight, the first title, the passion was boom."

He added:

"And then [it becomes] work... Emotion you can put everything. Like now you win I feel better with my family, I feel better with my girlfriend, I feel better in my job. That emotion is everything... I will bring all my life in the arena."

See below for the full Joseph Lasiri interview:

Joseph Lasiri recently accomplished his life dream of becoming a Muay Thai world champion. At ONE 157 he defeated the then-champion Prajanchai P.K. Saenchaimuaythaigym via TKO.

The Italian fighter Lasiri struggled in his early ONE Championship career, losing four fights in a row. However, he continued to improve to become the world champion.

Joseph Lasiri talks emotion

After his big title fight win at ONE 157, Joseph Lasiri shocked the world with the championship win. Speaking more about emotion in a post-fighter media interview, Lasiri said:

"Prajanchai told me, 'Joesph Lasiri is too emotional for fight with me.' And this one is my emotion. He is the best one in Muay Thai. But emotion for me is everything. I put my emotion inside my training camp. I put my emotion before the fight. I put my emotion everywhere, and I show my personality. And that's the difference."

Lasiri agrees that he is emotional but says his strength is using his emotions. He sees a difference between emotion and passion. At ONE 157, he used his emotions to defeat the champion and force him to quit on the stool.

The newly crowned champion will likely be defending his title later in 2022 but no fight has yet been announced.

