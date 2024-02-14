Joseph Parker responds to Deontay Wilder after 'The Bronze Bomber' blames jet lag for upset loss

Joseph Parker sympathizes with Deontay Wilder's comments about jet lag.

The Australian famously faced 'The Bronze Bomber' in December on the high-profile 'Day of Reckoning' card. The Saudi Arabia-based card was headlined by Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin, and 'AJ' was expected to fight Wilder with a win.

While the British boxer held up his end of the bargain, the American was battered in the co-main event. Parker largely dominated the former champion across 12 rounds of action to earn a unanimous decision victory.

Since Joseph Parker vs. Deontay Wilder, the former champion has been quiet. While he gave props to the Australian in the immediate aftermath of the bout, he's now opened up on the situation. Speaking in a recent interview, Wilder stated that his busy flying schedule played a small role in his loss.

Speaking in a recent interview with IFL TV, Parker admitted that he understands Wilder's complaint. Still, Parker feels that the former champion should've prepared better for Saudi Arabia.

In the interview, Parker stated (via Boxing Social):

"It’s all part of trying to prepare for a fight... When I travelled to Saudi for the fight, jet lag is a real thing, but as a professional fighter and the team around you you have to make the right decision about when you have to be there and allow yourself the time to adjust and get used to the time zone and wherever you’re fighting.”

Check out his comments below (7:00):

When is Joseph Parker's next fight? Australian expected to fight on Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou

While Deontay Wilder wasn't happy about his busy travel schedule, Joseph Parker is happily flying back to Saudi Arabia.

Following the December bout, 'The Bronze Bomber' was pulled from his expected May fight with Anthony Joshua. As a result of his upset loss, Wilder was pulled and replaced by former UFC champion Francis Ngannou.

However, the American boxer was offered a bout on the undercard of the March 8 event. Wilder was linked to a fight with WBO interim heavyweight champion Zhilei Zhang. 'Big Bang' scored two stoppage wins over Joe Joyce last year.

However, Parker stepped in and will face the Chinese boxer instead. The two heavyweights will be the co-main event of Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou next month. While Wilder seemingly didn't like flying to Saudi Arabia, Parker has no issue with it.