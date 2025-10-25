  • home icon
  • Joseph Parker vs. Fabio Wardley: Live round-by-round updates

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Oct 25, 2025 08:08 GMT
Joseph Parker v Fabio Wardley: All Or Nothing - Weigh In - Source: Getty
Joseph Parker (left) vs. Fabio Wardley (right) takes place this evening [Image Courtesy: Richard Pelham via Getty Images]

The Joseph Parker vs. Fabio Wardley round-by-round updates are here. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring for the upcoming interim heavyweight title fight set to headline Queensberry Promotions' Oct 25. card. The matchup is scheduled for 12, three-minute, rounds at London's O2 Arena.

Parker heads into the bout with a 36-3 record, with 24 of his wins coming by way of knockout/TKO. He is also the reigning WBO interim heavyweight champion, riding a wave of momentum, with six consecutive wins, the most recent of which was a two-round destruction of the feared Martin Bakole.

Other high-profile opponents he's beaten include the towering Zhilei Zhang, and one of boxing's most powerful-ever punchers in Deontay Wilder. While the New Zealander's exploits have been impressive, his opponent Wardley is no slouch, being undefeated at 19-0-1.

Furthermore, Wardley is as heavy-handed as they come, with 18 stoppage wins that have carried him to WBA interim heavyweight championship status. However, he isn't quite as experienced against top-tier fighters as Parker is, so it comes as no surprise that Parker is expected to win.

DraftKings Sportsbook has him as a -350 favorite, while Wardley is a +265 underdog. The card starts at 2:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 11:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time), while Parker vs. Wardley is estimated for a 5:30 PM E.T. / 2:30 PM P.T. start time.

Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring for the upcoming interim heavyweight title fight.

Joseph Parker vs. Fabio Wardley

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

Round 11:

Round 12:

Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.

Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.

Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.

Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw.

