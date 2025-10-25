Joseph Parker vs. Fabio Wardley: Live round-by-round updates

The Joseph Parker vs. Fabio Wardley round-by-round updates are here. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring for the upcoming interim heavyweight title fight set to headline Queensberry Promotions' Oct 25. card. The matchup is scheduled for 12, three-minute, rounds at London's O2 Arena.Parker heads into the bout with a 36-3 record, with 24 of his wins coming by way of knockout/TKO. He is also the reigning WBO interim heavyweight champion, riding a wave of momentum, with six consecutive wins, the most recent of which was a two-round destruction of the feared Martin Bakole.Other high-profile opponents he's beaten include the towering Zhilei Zhang, and one of boxing's most powerful-ever punchers in Deontay Wilder. While the New Zealander's exploits have been impressive, his opponent Wardley is no slouch, being undefeated at 19-0-1.Furthermore, Wardley is as heavy-handed as they come, with 18 stoppage wins that have carried him to WBA interim heavyweight championship status. However, he isn't quite as experienced against top-tier fighters as Parker is, so it comes as no surprise that Parker is expected to win.DraftKings Sportsbook has him as a -350 favorite, while Wardley is a +265 underdog. The card starts at 2:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 11:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time), while Parker vs. Wardley is estimated for a 5:30 PM E.T. / 2:30 PM P.T. start time.Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring for the upcoming interim heavyweight title fight.Joseph Parker vs. Fabio WardleyRound 1:Round 2:Round 3:Round 4:Round 5:Round 6:Round 7:Round 8:Round 9:Round 10:Round 11:Round 12: