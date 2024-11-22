Josh Brolin shares eye-opening story on Joe Rogan's podcast about never meeting George W. Bush despite portraying him in 'W.' film

Episode #2232 of The Joe Rogan Experience welcomed celebrated actor Josh Brolin. In the pair's near-three-hour conversation, the popular podcaster was treated to various stories from Brolin, including one involving the United States' 43rd president, George W. Bush.

As Brolin recounts, he has never met Bush. While not just anyone enjoys the privilege of meeting a United States president, Brolin's case was different as he actually portrayed Bush in a comedic autobiographical film 'W.' in 2008 toward the tail-end of Bush' presidency.

While going over the political figures he's played throughout his career, Brolin was asked by Rogan if he has ever met Bush. Unfortunately, Brolin's response was disappointing to him:

"No. I had the opportunity to meet him afterwards, and there was something about her that was more—remember when he was giving candy to Michelle Obama and all that, and it was a really friendly kind of mischievous thing? I was like, 'I would like to meet him.' And then I saw his paintings of his dogs and I said, 'I don't want to meet him.' I just don't."

Check out Josh Brolin telling Joe Rogan about never meeting George W. Bush (8:10):

Based on Brolin's statements to the UFC commentator, never meeting Bush was ultimately down to his own decision-making. That is unlikely to change, especially as Bush is significantly older now at 78 years old and no longer takes part in as many public appearances.

Moreover, he has not been relevant in the American political landscape in years, with the latter being dominated by the likes of Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Joe Rogan previously welcomed a former United States President on his podcast

Nearly a month ago, Joe Rogan stunned the internet by welcoming now United States president-elect Donald Trump on episode #2219 of his podcast. It was the first time that he has hosted a former United States President, and it marked the second-most popular episode in the history of his podcast.

Check out Donald Trump on Joe Rogan's podcast:

The episode was followed by the expectation that Kamala Harris, who was running against Trump at the time, would also appear on the JRE podcast. However, she never did, despite Rogan's willingness.

