Josh Emmett suffered a complete ACL tear at UFC Vegas 3

The veteran Featherweight fighter competed in a brutal fight against Shane Burgos at UFC Vegas 3.

Josh Emmett has suffered multiple injuries courtesy of his latest fight.

Josh Emmett

According to ESPN's Brett Okamoto, UFC Featherweight Josh Emmett has suffered an ACL tear, as the injury was revealed in the aftermath of his incredible co-main event against Shane Burgos from UFC Vegas 3, over this past weekend.

Emmett has claimed that not only has he suffered an ACL tear but there are other partial injuries to, as well. Judging by the looks of Emmett's long list of injuries, it is expected that the veteran Featherweight fighter will be out of action for a while now.

Josh Emmett and Shane Burgos put a Fight of the Year contender at this past weekend's UFC Vegas 3, as the veteran Featherweight fighter emerged victorious in an incredible co-main event.

Emmett and Burgos did exactly what we had hoped from a fight between the pair and eventually, it was the former who walked out as the winner of the bout. With this win, Emmett claimed that for his next opponent he would definitely face a Featherweight contender ranked above him. However, that fight won't be taking place any time soon.

Emmett has suffered a complete ACL tear, courtesy of his clash against Burgos at the UFC Apex Center and as per the man himself, the veteran 145-er has a partial MCL tear along with a focal impact fracture of the femur, damaged cartilage, and is suffering from swelling.

Gutted for Josh. I asked him on Saturday if he was apprehensive about what an MRI would show, and he admitted he was pissed about it. Wish him a very speedy recovery, obviously. I do think he'll come back to a big fight, whenever he's healthy. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) June 22, 2020

What's next for Josh Emmett?

Given the condition Josh Emmett is currently in, the veteran Featherweight fighter will definitely be out for the remainder of 2020 and will be sidelined for a long period of time. However, upon his return, Emmett could possibly share the Octagon with a high-octane Featherweight fighter.

The Featherweight Division is currently led by Alexander Volkanovski, who will be defending his title in a rematch against Max Holloway at the upcoming UFC 251 pay-per-view. Things could get really interesting in the 145-lb division, given the amount of depth and talent it currently consists.