Josh Taylor vows not to underestimate Jack Catterall in their highly anticipated rematch

Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall are in the final stages of their preparation for their much anticipated rematch, set to take place on May 25 in Leeds, England. With much controversy surrounding their first fight, all eyes will be on the pair as they trade leather for a second time.

Their first meeting took place in 2022, with the status as the undisputed light welterweight world champion on the line. Taylor successfully defended his titles, winning via split-decision.

But the result was met with much criticism, as many fans felt that Catterall deserved to have his hand raised.

In the build-up to their rematch, 'The Tartan Tornado' has admitted that he underestimated the Manchunian on fight night, and that the title challenger provided a tougher test than expected.

Ahead of their much-anticipated second bout, the former world champion has vowed not to overlook his opponent again. He was recently interviewed by Boxing News, where he shared his thoughts ahead of fight night, saying this:

"I'm taking him seriously this time. I never took Jack seriously the first time. No one, including all you guys as well, never gave Jack a chance in that first fight. Including myself. That's the mistake I made... I'm not doing that this time. I'm taking him seriously."

Watch Josh Taylor's interview below from 1:45:

Eddie Hearn labels Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall 2 as the "biggest British fight" of 2024

The First Direct Arena in Leeds, England, is set to play host to an incredible all-British classic as Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall go to war over 12 rounds on May 25.

The bad-blood is almost palpable entering the much anticipated rematch, with the pair having previously been involved in an altercation at a press conference in February.

With both men adamant that they were victorious during their first clash, the stakes are high entering their rematch, with bragging rights up for grabs.

Leading boxing promoter Eddie Hearn recently shared a preview of the light welterweight fight, and labeled it as the biggest British fight of the year. He said this:

"No better time, coming off the back of a brilliant event in Saudi [Arabia] and then wedged between that and the 5 vs. 5, is probably the biggest British fight of the year. Well, it is the biggest British fight of the year. We know the rivalry is bitter, fight week is going to be incredible. I think we're going to get a great fight as well."

Watch the Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall 2 preview below: