Jack Catterall reveals reason why he slapped Josh Taylor at heated press conference

The press conference for Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall 2 got a bit out of control.

Yesterday, the long-awaited rematch between 'The Tartan Tornado' and 'El Gato' was finally announced. For those who missed their first meeting nearly two years ago, it was among the most controversial bouts in boxing history.

Taylor was fighting on home soil but wound up being battered throughout the contest. Catterall scored a knockdown in the eighth round and outlanded the then-light welterweight champion in 11 of the 12 rounds. However, Taylor emerged with the split-decision win.

With that in mind, emotions were already high heading into the Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall 2 press conference. Things were made even worse when the presser was delayed. According to Catterall, that was entirely Taylor's doing.

When the press conference got started, the former champion headed across the stage and tried to hand Catterall something. As a result, Taylor ate a slap, and the two boxers were quickly separated. Now, fans know why things got out of hand so fast.

Speaking in a recent interview with IFL TV, Jack Catterall opened up on the incident. There, he revealed (via Boxing Social):

“He turned up half an hour late and I think it was like a little colouring book with some crayons... I like colouring, I like crayons, but I thought it was offensive to turn up over 30 minutes late and bring a s** gift so I gave him a slap so he knows its unacceptable. Bring a better gift next time.”

Check out his comments in the video below (1:00):

Who will win in Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall 2? Opening fight odds released

Josh Taylor is favored to again defeat Jack Catterall on April 27.

With the announcement yesterday, the long-awaited rematch is now official. Not long after the heated press conference involving the two boxers came the opening betting line.

While most believe that 'El Gato' deserved the nod in their February 2022 bout, he instead left Scotland with a loss. Two years later, he will get the chance to avenge that defeat on home soil in England.

However, oddsmakers are seemingly still believers in Taylor. According to the opening line from DraftKings, the former champion is currently a -140 favorite for the bout. Meanwhile, Catterall is returning as a +110 underdog.

It's again worth noting that this is only the opening line. The odds will change and likely tighten as we get closer to fight night.