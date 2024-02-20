"Worse than AEW" - Fans react as Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall get into heated brawl at second press conference

The Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall press conference got wild earlier today.

In February 2022, 'The Tartan Tornado' and 'El Gato' met in one of the most controversial fights in recent memory. Entering the matchup, Taylor was riding high, with an 18-0 record and multiple light-welterweight titles around his waist.

The bout with Catterall was supposed to be a homecoming for Taylor, as it took place in his home country of Scotland. Unfortunately, it was a rough night for the then-champion. By most accounts, Catterall largely dominated the action, even dropping Taylor in round eight.

However, Josh Taylor emerged with a split-decision victory nonetheless. The decision was so controversial, that various betting sites, such as Paddy Power, refunded money that was put on Jack Catterall. One judge in the contest was investigated and downgraded as well.

With that in mind, there's a lot of bad blood left over from their first bout. Earlier today, Eddie Hearn held a press conference, announcing the Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall date for April 24 in Leeds, England. At the presser, things got heated.

Taylor went over to Catterall at the start of the press conference and seemingly tried to hand his opponent something. As a result, he got a slap for the gesture. Luckily, the two boxers were contained, and the brawl didn't get any worse.

However, fans have mixed feelings about the press conference. On X, several chimed in, comparing the incident to the world of professional wrestling with the WWE and AEW. Others felt that the beef was genuine.

Opening odds released for Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall

Oddsmakers are again expecting Josh Taylor to defeat Jack Catterall in April.

Just one fight after 'The Tartan Tornado' defeated 'El Gato', he suffered his first career loss to Teofimo Lopez. Last June, 'The Takeover' dominated the previously undefeated boxer to win light-welterweight gold.

Meanwhile, Catterall enters the rematch with Taylor riding a two-fight winning streak. Last May, he defeated Darragh Foley by unanimous decision and followed that up with a decision win over former champion Jorge Linares in the fall.

Despite the recent fortunes of both men, oddsmakers are still riding with Josh Taylor to get the victory. Recently, the opening betting odds were released by DraftKings. As of now, Taylor is a -140 favorite, while Jack Catterall returns as a +110 underdog for the bout.