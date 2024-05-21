Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall 2: Full fight card, start time, venue, where to watch, and more

The highly anticipated Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall rematch, one of the most intriguing non-title bouts of the year, will take place this weekend at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, England.

The initial encounter between the two took place in February 2022 in Glasgow for Taylor's undisputed super lightweight title, and tensions between them have continued to escalate. The first bout concluded amid controversy, with Taylor declared the victor via split decision, despite many fans considering 'El Gato' to have outperformed his opponent that night.

Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall 2 full fight card

Main Card

Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall 2: super lightweight bout

Paddy Donovan vs. Lewis Ritson: WBA continental welterweight title bout

Cheavon Clarke vs. Ellis Zorro: vacant British cruiserweight title bout

Gary Cully vs. Francesco Patera: WBA continental lightweight title bout

Preliminary Card

Giorgio Visioli vs. Sergio Odabai: junior lightweight bout

George Liddard vs. Graham McCormack: middleweight bout

Emmanuel Buttigieg vs. Anas Isarti: junior middleweight bout

What time does the Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall 2 event start?

The broadcast of the fight card is set to begin at 6 PM GMT/ 7 PM BST on Saturday, May 25, in the United Kingdom, corresponding to a 2 PM ET/ 11 AM PT start time on the same day in the United States.

Meanwhile, the main event fighters are anticipated to make their ring entrances around 9 PM GMT/ 10 PM BST in the U.K., which corresponds to 5 PM ET/ 2 PM PT in the U.S. However, these timings are subject to change based on the outcomes and duration of the undercard bouts.

Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall 2 streaming details

The event will be available for live streaming on DAZN in over 200 countries worldwide, with the fight card priced at approximately £9.99 (around $12.71). Meanwhile, fans in the U.S. and Canada can stream the fight on ESPN+ if they are existing subscribers. New users can gain access with a basic ESPN+ subscription, which costs $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year for an annual plan.

Alternatively, ESPN+ can be accessed through the Disney Bundle, which includes subscriptions to Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ for a single price, starting at $14.99 per month.