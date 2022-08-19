"This is going to be a tough road back" - Josh Thomson explains why Beneil Dariush may struggle against Mateusz Gamrot

In a recent video posted to his YouTube channel, Josh Thomson labeled Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot his most anticipated upcoming matchup, explaining how the eight-year UFC veteran may struggle against the grappler.

The 33-year-old Dariush was scheduled to face Islam Makhachev in a number one contender bout for the UFC lightweight title but was forced to withdraw due to injury. He has been out of action for over a year, which could favor his opponent, who made three octagon appearances during that time.

Speaking with referee-turned-analyst 'Big' John McCarthy, Josh Thomson insisted Beneil Dariush will struggle to fight his way back into title contention after the announcement of his upcoming clash against rising talent Mateusz Gamrot.

"Dariush versus Gamrot... I think Gamrot has the potential of grinding him out, he's gonna take him down, hold him down, outwrestle him, make him work in a lot of positions. Dariush is extremely talented, but he lost his opportunity to fight for that title when he fell off for the Islam [Makhachev] situation, this is going to be a tough road back to getting back into that spot where he was. Gamrot is coming off of a big win, I look for Gamrot to grind it out in a three-round decision."

Aside from a split decision loss to Guram Kutateladze during his UFC debut, Gamrot has put in sensational performances inside the cage, spearheading his way to four straight wins in the company.

Finishes of Scott Holtzman, veteran Jeremy Stephens, and the tough Diego Ferreira, alongside his razor-thin decision victory over fellow prospect Arman Tsarukyan, make up the Pole's last four outings.

Check out what Josh Thomson had to say about the lightweight matchup in the video below.

Would a win over Mateusz Gamrot earn Beneil Dariush a title shot?

Although he was just one win away from fighting Charles Oliveira for the coveted UFC lightweight title, Beneil Dariush's untimely injury has pushed him out of contention.

Currently sitting outside the top 5 in the division, the well-rounded 155lber is on an impressive seven-fight win streak consisting of four finishes and three decisions. Despite his excellence in the cage in recent times, it is unlikely a win over Gamrot will earn him a title shot.

Dariush must first beat the European, then move on to another high-ranked ambitious lightweight if he wants to put himself in a position to fight for the 155lb championship.

