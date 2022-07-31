"I'll take 10% fellas" - Josh Thomson suggests incredible storyline to WWE for "biggest PPV WrestleMania in history" involving Jake Paul and Logan Paul

Josh Thomson has suggested a solution to Jake Paul's recent woes.

The YouTube star can't seem to return to action after two of his supposed opponents withdrew from their scheduled bouts.

With Paul stuck in limbo, the former UFC lightweight suggested that 'The Problem Child' should forget about boxing for now and follow his older brother Logan Paul to the WWE. The retired fighter-turned-analyst hopped on Twitter to suggest a storyline for the Paul brothers:

"I’ll script this now for the [WWE]. [Jake Paul] and [Logan Paul] join to be tag team champions. Jake betrays his older brother which leads to the biggest PPV Wrestle Mania in history. I’ll take 10% fellas. Thank me later!"

The older Paul brother made his professional in-ring debut during night one of WrestleMania 38 on April 2. Unlike many celebrity guests over the years, Paul proved to be a welcome addition to the WWE roster.

The influencer appeared to be a natural fit for professional wrestling due to his athleticism and charisma. Paul recently defeated The Miz at WWE’s SummerSlam pay-per-view.

What happened to Jake Paul's opponents?

Earlier this month, Jake Paul announced that he was fighting Hasim Rahman Jr. on August 6 after his original opponent, Tommy Fury, pulled out of their fight.

The younger half-brother of boxing world champ Tyson Fury claimed he was denied entry to the United States due to his family's alleged ties to fugitive Daniel Kinahan. It was the second time Fury had withdrawn from his scheduled fight with Paul.

Unfortunately, replacement Rahman Jr. encountered problems of his own. The son and namesake of the former two-time world heavyweight champion was forced to pull out due to weight issues. Paul took to Twitter to announce:

"First Tommy Fumbled and now Hasim Rahman Crumbled. These boxers are the most difficult people to work with and continually lack professionalism and confidence to fight me."

I apologize to all of the of the other fighters on the card, our partners, our team and the fans. Most Valuable Promotions @MostVpromotions #PaulRahman has been cancelled. Refunds for all ticket and PPV purchases will be provided. Full statement below. #PaulRahman has been cancelled. Refunds for all ticket and PPV purchases will be provided. Full statement below. https://t.co/thnjyjUEMT First Tommy Fumbled and now Hasim Rahman Crumbled. These boxers are the most difficult people to work with and continually lack professionalism and confidence to fight me.I apologize to all of the of the other fighters on the card, our partners, our team and the fans. twitter.com/mostvpromotion… First Tommy Fumbled and now Hasim Rahman Crumbled. These boxers are the most difficult people to work with and continually lack professionalism and confidence to fight me. I apologize to all of the of the other fighters on the card, our partners, our team and the fans. twitter.com/mostvpromotion…

The bout was supposed to be the YouTuber's first matchup against an actual pro boxer and was set to take place at New York City's iconic Madison Square Garden.

