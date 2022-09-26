"I feel like he's losing the drive a little bit" - Josh Thomson talks Derrick Lewis' chances in upcoming bout against Sergey Spivak

Derrick Lewis is preparing to compete in his tenth UFC main event when he collides with the problematic Sergey Spivak on 19 November. Josh Thomson has expressed his doubts about the Texan's chances going forward.

'The Polar Bear' is one of the few Moldovan fighters in the UFC, but has put his country on the map with some great performances inside the octagon. The heavyweight has been on a tear recently, winning five of his last six outings.

During the latest episode of Josh Thomson's Weighing In podcast, the former UFC lightweight gave his opinion on the upcoming heavyweight headliner, detailing why Derrick Lewis could suffer a third-straight loss.

"Derrick Lewis [has got] the power, [but] I feel like he's losing the drive a little bit for the fight game... Spivak is up-and-coming... Look for him to weather the storm and utilize every tool that he has in the tool box to get a win over Lewis... I'm gonna probably lean a little bit towards Spivak."

Derrick Lewis has won just once in his last four appearances inside the octagon and looks to be enduring a rough patch in his 12-year long MMA career. If he wants to push towards a shot at UFC gold in the future, he must start picking up wins, starting with the European powerhouse Sergey Spivak.

Check out what Josh Thomson had to say about the heavyweight showdown in the video below:

Derrick Lewis' potential last push towards a UFC championship

Following his impressive four-fight win-streak, which included a devastating knockout of Curtis Blaydes, Lewis matched up against Ciryl Gane to be crowned the interim heavyweight champion.

A loss against the Frenchman saw his dream for UFC gold come crashing down for the second time, and the knockout artist has been less than impressive inside the cage ever since. His first title shot defeat came against an Olympic wrestler (Daniel Cormier) and his second against a prodigal striker (Ciryl Gane).

Currently ranked No.7 in the division, 'The Black Beast' has a chance to put together a string of high-level performances and potentially make one last run at the coveted UFC heavyweight title.

UFC @ufc



@TheBeast_UFC vs Serghei Spivac is OFFICIAL for Nov 19! With a combined 28 KOs, these two heavy hitters won't go all 5 rounds@TheBeast_UFC vs Serghei Spivac is OFFICIAL for Nov 19! With a combined 28 KOs, these two heavy hitters won't go all 5 rounds 👀@TheBeast_UFC vs Serghei Spivac is OFFICIAL for Nov 19! https://t.co/rtTCGVttGE

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far