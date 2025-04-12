"Joshua-Fury 2025 Wembley make it happen" - Fans react as retired Tyson Fury reveals that he trains twice a day

Former boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury recently revealed that he has returned to training twice a day. Fury's update sparked varied reactions from the fans.

'The Gypsy King' held a record of 34-0-1 before facing Oleksandr Usyk. The Ukrainian handed him his two losses in the past year. Due to back-to-back losses, the 36-year-old announced his retirement in January but now looks to be back in training.

On his Instagram story, Fury can be heard saying:

"Second session of the day running on the beach in Morecambe - absolutely stunning down here tonight. Beautiful it makes you realise how much I love the training. Love working out, love running I love every part of it."

"Twice a day, seven days a week, absolutely stunning. Realise how lucky I am to be able to work out twice a day and enjoy my bit of training. "Absolutely love it, you always feel brand new, million times better after you've worked out and you enjoy it," he added.

Check out the clip below (via @BoxingKingdom14 on X):

Many fans still want to see Fury fight Anthony Joshua, which would be the biggest fight in British boxing. One of them wrote:

"#JoshuaFury 2025 Wembley make it happen"

Others wrote:

"Shots of out of breath running with your t**s jiggling up and down + 30 s footage of lethargic punching a bag do not equal a training camp. Sign the Joshua fight or f**k off."

"I think Fury and AJ should fight. The loser should retire. The reality is, unless there is a stoppage, they will fight twice"

Check out more fan reactions to the post:

Screenshot of fan reactions to the post (Image courtesy: @BoxingKingdom14 on X)

When Tyson Fury gave his opinion on Dana White's involvement in boxing

Recently, Tyson Fury showed his support for UFC head honcho Dana White's entry into boxing. The Englishman has admired White from the start, and the two share respect for each other.

Speaking on the Pound 4 Pound podcast with former UFC champions Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo, Fury said:

''With Dana White coming into the game, he's done fantastic with the UFC, he's took it from a small unknown company to one of the biggest companies in the world in the fight game and I think it can only improve the boxing scene if he's involved in it.''

Check out Tyson Fury's comments below (13:57):

