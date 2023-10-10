Joshua Pacio compares Jarred Brooks and Mansur Malachiev’s wrestling: “They’re not the same”

Former ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio believes there might be a clear winner when comparing Mansur Malachiev’s grappling arsenal to Jarred Brooks.

Having faced both ground game technicians in his past two appearances under the ONE Championship banner, the Lions Nation MMA affiliate knows better than the masses of their prowess on the canvas.

Despite many onlookers and analysts seeing similarities between Malachiev and Brooks, ‘The Passion’ concludes that ‘The Monkey God’s ability to chain one movement after another makes him a greater threat on the ground.

The ONE Championship athlete, however, did say that it is hard to draw a line simply because he fought one in the ring and the other within the setting of a cage.

Joshua Pacio said this at the ONE Fight Night 15 post-event press conference:

“I think Jarred Brooks is more of a pressure wrestler, and I think they’re not the same. And also, this fight is in the ring, and when I fought Jarred Brooks, we fought in the cage. So, it’s different.

“In the ring, it’s like you’re free. It’s wide. Even if you go ringside, he can tuck his arms together. But in the cage, you can’t tuck your arms. It’s hard because it’s a cage. It’s very different.”

Watch the interview here:

Whether or not Malachiev or Brooks edges past one another in that department is irrelevant to Joshua Pacio, though. The top-ranked contender isn’t here to make up numbers or underplay what either man owns.

His focus remains to reclaim what was once his, and his unanimous decision victory over Malachiev inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium last Friday, October 6, has made his case for a rematch against Brooks for the 26 pounds of gold much stronger.

In case you missed it, check out the entire ONE Fight Night 15 bill via replay on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel. Fans in North America can rewatch the card via Amazon Prime Video.