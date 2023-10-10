Joshua Pacio keen to study his errors from Mansur Malachiev fight: “I was not impressed with my performance”

At ONE Fight Night 15, there was a lot on the line for former ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio.

Having lost his title to Jarred Brooks at ONE 164 in December last year after producing multiple title defenses, ‘The Passion’ was focused on working his way back to the top of the ladder.

With his status as the former champion, Pacio wasn’t short of opponents that had set a target on his back as they look to climb up the rankings in ONE Championship.

On October 6, he walked into a high stakes match-up at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Facing off with the undefeated Mansur Malachiev, his opponent had everything to gain by trying to secure the bigger win of his career.

For Pacio, this fight was all about proving that he hasn’t lost a step and that he can still hold his own against the up and coming contenders in the division that he previously sat at the top of.

With a performance worthy of his veteran status at strawweight, the former champ was able to secure the victory on the judges’ scorecards, using his experience wisely to counter the grappling of his Russian opponent.

Despite getting back in the win column, Joshua Pacio was left unsatisfied by some aspects of his performance on the night.

During his post-fight press conference, he said that he is still yet to prove to the world that the belt belongs back around his waist:

“I’m going to go home and rest. I’m eager to go back to the training camp, watch my errors in the fight because honestly like I said, I was not impressed with my performance and I need to come back and show people that I really deserve to be a champion again.”

Watch the full post-fight press conference below:

ONE Fight Night 15 is available to watch back in full via the free event replay on Amazon Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription.