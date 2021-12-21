Joshua Pacio turns to music to cope with life outside of his fighting career

Joshua Pacio may be the ONE strawweight world champion, but that doesn’t mean his fists are only for fighting.

With the global pandemic affecting everyone’s way of living, the 25-year-old found a way to cope with the difficult times – music.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Joshua Pacio revealed that apart from getting better inside the Circle, he’s also discovered a new passion.

“This year, I started playing the guitar consistently. Every second Sunday of the month, I lead our church in our worship. I’m happy that I’m starting to develop my skills in music.

"We just started practicing this year. But we continue to learn. Now we’re beginning to enjoy playing and singing, but I don’t have a good singing voice. I just sing along, play the guitar and play drums when needed.”

‘The Passion’ shared that his active musical journey started during the pandemic. While unexpected, it’s a journey that Joshua Pacio has fully embraced and appreciated amidst all the challenges these past couple of years have brought upon everyone.

“It all started in a small prayer meeting in the pandemic. But it got bigger and bigger until it became a full-blown church and we had an agreement to take the music duties each Sunday. I like it because I’m getting to grow not just in mixed martial arts, but also spiritually. I also got to develop new skills because of it, like as stated - playing the guitars and the drums.

"It’s a different feeling. I was even more nervous in our first performance than in my actual fights but I also got to develop the skills and the confidence as time went by.”

Joshua Pacio admitted that he’s still learning and that he’s still struggling with more advanced pieces. However, everyone has to start somewhere and with his eagerness to learn, it might not be a stretch to say that he might one day walk into a match with a Joshua Pacio original composition.

Who’s next for Joshua Pacio in 2022?

Joshua Pacio has defended the ONE strawweight world title three times since winning it back from Yosuke Saruta in 2019. His last defense was the culmination of his trilogy rivalry with the Japanese fighter and ended in a spectacular first-round knockout.

Entering 2022, Joshua Pacio will not have a shortage of challengers for his world title, as three of the top-five ranked fighters in the division are all on a hot streak.

Top-ranked Bokang Masunyane of South Africa has won his two outings in the promotion and is yet to be defeated in eight pro bouts. American Jarred Brooks, meanwhile, brought his talents from across the globe and leapfrogged the rankings to claim the No.3 spot in the division after a dominant win against Joshua Pacio’s Team Lakay brother Lito Adiwang inside two rounds.

Meanwhile, No.4-ranked Hiroba Minawa is on a six-fight win streak, though his last outing was back in March 2021.

However, Joshua Pacio doesn’t seem to be fazed and is rather excited to get back into action soon.

