Joshua Pacio expects Jeremy Miado and Hiroba Minowa to 'put everything on the line' at ONE Fight Night 23

Reigning ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio expects a fast-paced battle to ensue when Jeremy Miado and Hiroba Minowa meet at ONE Fight Night 23 on July 5.

Both talents enter this strawweight MMA tie off three back-to-back defeats in their last three assignments. As such, they will need to give it everything they've got inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Filipino athlete's last win came against Danial Williams in October 2022, while Minowa got his hand raised back at ONE Fists of Fury III against former kingpin Alex Silva.

Regardless, their defeats do not by any way mean that this clash will be nothing short of excitement and entertainment. Joshua Pacio explained just why.

The 28-year-old Lions Nation MMA athlete told spin.ph:

"Both fighters face significant changes going into this bout, driven by their hunger for victory. I anticipate a showdown where they put everything on the line."

Apart from a shared goal to get things back on a positive note, both world-class talents are out to prove why their respective skill set will give them the upper hand in this classic grappler vs striker showdown.

Miado has often struggled to hold his own against elite grapplers. But the Filipino veteran promises to bring a new game to expel what comes his way from the No.4-ranked contender's always potent ground game.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 23 card live in U.S. primetime for free.

Jarred Brooks and Gustavo Balart to square off for interim gold in Joshua Pacio's absence

While Joshua Pacio recovers form a ACL tear in his right knee, top-ranked contender Jarred Brooks and No.3-ranked Gustavo Balart will lock horns at ONE Fight Night 24 for the ONE interim strawweight MMA world title.

Brooks dropped his gold at ONE 166: Qatar after being DQ'ed for an unintentional spike to the aforementioned Pacio.

Meanwhile, the 4-foot-11 Cuban fighter is riding on a four-fight win streak heading into the most important fight of his career.

The winner will go on to unify the gold against Joshua Pacio as and when the divisional king is fit to resume his quest on the global stage of ONE Championship.

