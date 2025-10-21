Joshua Pacio focused on building explosiveness, power to face Yuya Wakamatsu: “I've gotten physically stronger”

ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio of the Philippines made sure his body is ready for the physical demands of the flyweight division.‘The Passion’ will seek to conquer a higher weight class at ONE 173: Superbon vs Noiri, when he challenges champion Yuya Wakamatsu for the ONE flyweight MMA crown.A true veteran of the game, Pacio understood the assignment and knew that competing at 135 pounds required more than simply eating more food.The 29-year-old has focused bulk of his camp on strength and conditioning, which included more time in the weight room.In an interview with ONE Championship, Pacio detailed the extent of his physical transformation:&quot;I didn't exactly bulk up too much, but I can assure you I've gotten physically stronger to be ready for this weight class.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPacio knew he had to step up his game against a destroyer like Wakamatsu. ‘Little Piranha’ brings devastating finishing power to this title defense and is coming off a career-defining first-round KO of Adriano Moraes.Meanwhile, the Lions Nation MMA representative seeks to become the Philippines' first-ever two-division MMA world champion. To accomplish the historic feat, Pacio is gearing up his body for war at ONE 173.Joshua Pacio enjoying his move to flyweightWhile going up a weight class comes with immense pressure, Joshua Pacio is actually enjoying the perks.For one, the Baguio native has more freedom with his diet since he'll be fighting closer to his natural weight. 'The Passion' enthusiastically told ONE:&quot;For this fight, I'm actually quite thrilled. I don't have to cut weight that much. [Peter Miller] from Condition Nutrition is still guiding me. At strawweight, I had to restrict my calories. Now, I'm quite surprised by the amount I'm able to eat.&quot;Keep up with Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for the latest on ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri.