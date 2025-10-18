"So here we are" - Joshua Pacio thankful for opportunity to become first Filipino two-division MMA world champion

Joshua Pacio never imagined he'd be fighting for a second world title this soon, but he's not about to let the opportunity slip away.The reigning ONE strawweight MMA world champion challenges Yuya Wakamatsu for the ONE flyweight MMA world title at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, Nov. 16.During an interview with ONE Championship ahead of fight night, 'The Passion' reflected on how his focus shifted from defending his strawweight crown to pursuing history as the first Filipino two-division MMA world champion.&quot;My main goal was to defend my strawweight title, but I'll always grab opportunities that ONE Championship gives me. They gave me a chance to fight for the flyweight belt, so here we are,&quot; Joshua Pacio said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJoshua Pacio heads into this world title matchup in Japan in search of a 24th career win. Meanwhile, Wakamatsu seeks the 20th triumph of his decade-long MMA journey.Who emerges victorious in this exciting scrap? Will Wakamatsu prove why he's one of the best flyweights in the world, or could Joshua Pacio head back to the Philippines as a two-division MMA king? Share your thoughts with us below!Yuya Wakamatsu believes fight vs. Joshua Pacio could end in the very first roundIn the opposite corner, Yuya Wakamatsu has nothing but respect for the Filipino champion, and he believes 'The Passion's crisp striking combined with his could provide fans with a knockout inside the Ariake Arena.&quot;I think it will be more of a striking matchup. I think it could be decided in one round,&quot; the defending flyweight MMA world champion shared in a vlog post on his YouTube channel (@YuyaWakamatsu0209).'Little Piranha's' matchup against Joshua Pacio marks his first world title defense.The 30-year-old athlete shocked the world with a sumptuous first-round TKO of Adriano Moraes at ONE 172 to capture his maiden MMA crown.His win over Moraes was his fourth triumph in succession in the organization after he got his hand raised against Gilbert Nakatani (unanimous decision), Danny Kingad (unanimous decision), and Xie Wei (first-round TKO).He will be one of many Japanese warriors returning to action in 'The Land of the Rising Sun' on Nov. 16. The card features a total of seven world championship matchups across MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing.Fans can secure their seats for ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri by following this link. Those tuning in from around the world can head to watch.onefc.com for details on how to watch the blockbuster spectacle from their region.