“I think it could be decided in one round” - Yuya Wakamatsu predicts explosive striking war with Joshua Pacio at ONE 173

Reigning ONE flyweight MMA world champion Yuya Wakamatsu of Japan believes his champ-vs-champ duel with Joshua Pacio won’t reach the distance.

Ad

In one of seven world title bouts at ONE 173, ‘Little Piranha’ will defend his golden strap against the undisputed strawweight MMA king.

If all goes according to plan, Wakamatsu expects a quick and violent finish on Nov. 16 at Tokyo's Ariake Arena.

The 30-year-old champion respects the Filipino challenger’s extensive repertoire and elite Wushu striking skills.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

However, Wakamatsu is confident his crushing power will once again prevail and deliver another stunning finish in front of his hometown fans.

Ad

Trending

The Tribe Tokyo MMA affiliate shared in a recent vlog post on his YouTube channel:

"To be honest, rather than it being a ground fight, I think it will be more of a striking matchup. I think it could be decided in one round.”

Wakamatsu realized his dreams with a career-defining TKO win over former multi-time champion Adriano Moraes to capture the vacant crown at ONE 172 in March.

Ad

He’ll look to carry over the momentum of that explosive performance and register another early stoppage to begin his reign in the 135-pound MMA division officially.

Watch the full vlog post:

Ad

Yuya Wakamatsu expects Joshua Pacio to "risk everything" at ONE 173

Yuya Wakamatsu's first title defense won't come easy. After all, he'll face a distinguished fellow champion, who has multiple title defenses on his resume.

Furthermore, Joshua Pacio is on the hunt for history as the Philippines' first-ever two-division MMA world champion.

That said, 'Little Piranha' expects an epic battle when two forces of nature collide at ONE 173.

Ad

"I know he'll come at me ready to risk everything, and I want to show the fans a true war,” Wakamatsu said on his YouTube vlog.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for ONE 173 news. Visit onefc.com for viewing information.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ted Razon Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.