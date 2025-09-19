Yuya Wakamatsu says no bad blood with Joshua Pacio ahead of ONE 173: "Only respect for him"

ONE flyweight MMA world champion Yuya Wakamatsu is out to shatter Joshua Pacio's dreams of becoming a two-division king at ONE 173. Make no mistake, though, he has nothing but respect for the Filipino sportsman.

Their matchup will be one of several exciting bouts lined up for the promotion's epic return to Japan inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, Nov. 16.

In a clip uploaded to his YouTube channel (@YuyaWakamatsu0209), 'Little Piranha' revealed that he's fired up to outclass the Lions Nation MMA representative across all areas. He, however, knows the ONE strawweight MMA world champion is not one to be underestimated.

"He’s a great opponent because he’s a really strong champion," Yuka Wakamatsu said. "Only respect for him. But, yeah, I was happy with this chance to fight at ONE 173 against a really good opponent."

Both fighters enter this ONE 173 showdown off respective highlight-reel performances in their last fight.

Yuya Wakamatsu stunned former longtime king Adriano Moraes in one round to claim the vacant flyweight crown at ONE 172 in Saitama.

Meanwhile, 'The Passion' closed out his trilogy against Brooks with a ground-and-pound sequence in the dying seconds of the second frame.

Who emerges victorious in this world champion vs. world champion showdown in Tokyo later this year? Let us know below.

Check out the full clip of Wakamatsu's interview here:

Yuya Wakamatsu admits he was shocked to learn Joshua Pacio was going to be his ONE 173 opponent

In the same clip, Yuya Wakamatsu revealed that he was very much surprised to learn that his first test as the ONE flyweight MMA world champion would come against the strawweight king.

“When I first heard that I would be fighting Pacio, I really couldn’t imagine that it would happen," the 30-year-old added.

"I thought it might be other opponents, but the moment I heard it was Pacio, I was surprised to find out it was the current strawweight champion that I’d be facing.”

Fans can visit ONE Championship's official website, the ONE Super App, or watch.onefc.com for more information on how to watch the event from their location.

