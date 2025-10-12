“Ready to risk everything” - Yuya Wakamatsu excited for ‘a true war’ with Joshua Pacio

Reigning ONE flyweight MMA World champion Yuya Wakamatsu will throw everything but the kitchen sink against Joshua Pacio at ONE 173.This highly anticipated champion vs. champion battle is one of many world title bouts set to go down in the blockbuster Tokyo card at Ariake Arena on November 16.Last March, Wakamatsu realized his lifelong dream of capturing 26 pounds of gold with a resounding first-round finish of Adriano Moraes.Now, he wants to replicate that feat in front of his devoted hometown fans by stopping a formidable challenger.But knowing ‘The Passion’s' own championship credentials, Wakamatsu understands that he’ll have to give his everything to ensure victory.‘Little Piranha’ told ONE Championship ahead of the biggest fight of his career:&quot;I know he'll come at me ready to risk everything, and I want to show the fans a true war.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostA true Japanese warrior, Wakamatsu has embodied a kill-or-be-killed mindset and produced breathtaking highlights in the home of martial arts.The Tribe Tokyo MMA representative leaves his heart out on the line every single time, which endeared him to fans worldwide.While Wakamatsu holds a great deal of respect for Pacio, he’s eager to crush the Filipino’s dreams of becoming a two-division MMA world champion at ONE 173.Yuya Wakamatsu admits being champion still feels surrealYuya Wakamatsu has wanted to be a champion for so long that it's hard to grasp the reality of his accomplishment.The Japanese superstar endured painful lessons along the way, but never gave up on his journey to the top. 'Little Piranha' told ONE:&quot;Sometimes I just think, ‘Oh right, I’m the champion.’ I forget I’m the champion. But my mindset hasn’t really changed. Honestly, it still doesn’t feel real to me.&quot;Follow Sportskeeda for continued ONE 173 updates. Visit onefc.com for broadcast schedules in your region.