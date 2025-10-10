"The best moment of my life" - Yuya Wakamatsu on finally winning ONE world title

Yuya Wakamatsu will never forget the night he finally reached the summit of mixed martial arts.The Japanese megastar captured the vacant ONE flyweight MMA world title with a first-round TKO of former kingpin Adriano Moraes at ONE 172 in March this year, avenging his previous loss to the Brazilian veteran.Looking back on that career-defining triumph, 'Little Piranha' reflected on what made that moment so special during an interview with ONE Championship.&quot;At the March event, everything just came together. I was at my peak, and I captured the title at that moment. It was truly the best moment of my life,&quot; Yuya Wakamatsu said.The victory marked redemption for the 30-year-old Tribe Tokyo MMA athlete, who had previously fallen short in his pursuit of the flyweight crown when he crossed paths with Moraes at ONE X in March 2022.His patience and persistence finally paid off as he delivered when the opportunity arose again in Saitama earlier this year, a win which improved his career slate to 19-6 and earned him a US$50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.Yuya Wakamatsu returns to &quot;The Land of the Rising Sun&quot; next with another barnburner on the horizon.At ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Sunday, November 16, he defends his prized possession against strawweight MMA world champ Joshua Pacio inside Tokyo's iconic Ariake Arena. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostYuya Wakamatsu stoked to defend his crown in JapanYuya Wakamatsu will once again look to feed off the passionate Japanese fans when he puts his gold on the line against Pacio at ONE 173.Ahead of his massive return, the 30-year-old had this to say on the opportunity to return to his home country for his first assignment as the flyweight MMA king.&quot;After claiming the belt in Japan, I'm really, really happy to be able to fight and defend it in Japan again. I'm really grateful that I'll have a chance to put up a good fight in front of the Japanese fans. So, it's really special,&quot; he said in an interview clip posted on his YouTube channel.Combat sports enthusiasts who want to catch all the action unfold live and in person in Tokyo on November 16 can follow this link to secure their seats.