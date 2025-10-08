“I’m waiting for the result” - Mansur Malachiev eyes Yuya Wakamatsu vs. Joshua Pacio winner

Russian star Mansur Malachiev has put the ONE Championship flyweight MMA division on notice following his statement victory at ONE Fight Night 36.

The second-ranked strawweight MMA contender delivered a stunning second-round submission of former ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks in their flyweight bout last Friday, October 3, in Bangkok, Thailand.

Following the career-defining triumph, the 33-year-old Russian grappler spoke with combat sports journalist Nick Atkin about his future plans. Malachiev revealed he's keeping his options open across the two divisions he's competed in.

"Yeah, I did go up a weight division now, now I'm fighting at 61[kg], but I'm willing to fight in any division, any weight class," Mansur Malachiev said.

"I know there's a big fight coming up next month, and I'm waiting for the result of that one. But the goal stays the same, the main goal is to get the belt."

The "big fight" Malachiev referenced is the highly anticipated all-champion world title showdown between defending flyweight MMA king Yuya Wakamatsu and strawweight titleholder Joshua Pacio at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16.

The Universal Fighters representative's north-south choke victory over Brooks at 2:09 of round two marked his most significant win in the organization and potentially positioned him as a future challenger for the 26 pounds of gold in either the flyweight or strawweight division.

Malachiev's only career defeat, meanwhile, came against Pacio in a closely contested battle at ONE Fight Night 15 in October 2023.

A rematch with 'The Passion' would carry added stakes should the Filipino champion emerge victorious in Tokyo. But it appears that he'll be just as happy to start a new rivalry with Wakamatsu.

Watch Mansur Malachiev's full interview with Nick Atkin below:

Jarred Brooks posts emotional message after shocking loss to Mansur Malachiev

Former ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks took to his Instagram account (@the_monkeygod) shortly after his defeat to Mansur Malachiev to remind fans that his head is still very much in the game.

The 32-year-old American went on to promise that his latest setback would only serve as motivation to spur him to greater heights.

“I'll keep coming too. God has made me very strong these past three losses that I have had. I will not break. I want you all to look at me like I'm not that guy anymore. Only more fuel for the fire."

