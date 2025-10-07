WATCH: Mansur Malachiev sleeps Jarred Brooks with north-south choke

Dagestani wrestling machine Mansur Malachiev vowed to silence his rival Jarred Brooks at ONE Fight Night 36.The 33-year-old made good on his promise when he choked out 'The Monkey God' in brutal fashion last October 3 in Bangkok, Thailand.Malachiev was locked in as soon as the bell rang, sending a coherent message when he completed a double leg takedown seconds into the bout.After forcing the former strawweight MMA world champion onto his back for the majority of round 1, Malachiev found the opening he needed and finished the job in the ensuing frame.After thrashing Brooks with a vicious slam, the Russian utilized his long arms to secure a tight headlock.The American did a good job of defending, but Malachiev was simply two steps ahead and used the grip to transition to north-south.From there, the Universal Fighters product kept invading 'The Monkey God's airspace.Sensing he got Brooks in a deathtrap, Malachiev applied a nasty squeeze on his north-south choke to take away the former champ's consciousness.Relive the marvelous submission finish here: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMalachiev gave Brooks the first submission loss of his career and certainly had the last laugh in their heated rivalry.The full replay of ONE Fight Night 36 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.Jarred Brooks posts emotional message after losing to Mansur MalachievJarred Brooks has now dropped his last three contests, dating back to his ONE strawweight MMA world title unification bout against Joshua Pacio last February.This is uncharted territory for 'The Monkey God' after he wreaked havoc in the 125-pound MMA ranks, using his punishing wrestling and imposing top pressure.Despite his struggles, the 32-year-old American vowed that we haven't seen the last of him yet. Brooks wrote on Instagram:“I'll keep coming too. God has made me very strong these past three losses that I have had. I will not break. I want you all to look at me like I'm not that guy anymore. Only more fuel for the fire.&quot;