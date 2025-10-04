ONE Fight Night 36 Post-Fight Breakdown: Mansur Malachiev sends a clear message after choking out Jarred Brooks

Genuine animosity is the perfect way to describe Mansur Malachiev and former ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks' rivalry.After bickering online for so long, the pair of heated rivals finally addressed their issues at ONE Fight Night 36 on Prime Video, in a flyweight MMA battle on October 3 inside Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium.From the opening second, Malachiev asserted Dagestani wrestling's dominance when he flew in and completed a takedown mere seconds into the opening bell.Round one became a one-sided grappling clinic. Malachiev smothered Brooks with relentless pressure, giving the American a taste of his own medicine.This was supposed to be 'The Monkey God's world, as his best work comes from his punishing top game. Instead, it belonged entirely to Malachiev, who forced him to feel what it's like being pinned on his back for a change.The frantic intensity escalated in round 2, as the bitter enemies figured in a mad scramble for dominant position.Again, it was the Universal Fighters product that got the upper hand. Then came the sequence that would seal Brooks's fate.Malachiev lifted the former champion onto his shoulder. In one explosive motion, he jumped into the air and came crashing down onto the canvas. The devastating slam reverberated in the arena.Brooks, who's used to being on the other end of these moves, rattled from the impact.He desperately reached for his opponent's legs, but he made the fatal mistake of leaving his neck open. Malachiev didn't need a second invitation, locking in a tight headlock.The former 125-pound kingpin defended, but his Russian foe was two steps ahead.Malachiev transitioned seamlessly into a north-south choke and squeezed like no tomorrow. Brooks had no escape. Seconds later, his body went limp. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOfficial result: Mansur Malachiev defeats Jarred Brooks via submission at 2:09 of round twoMansur Malachiev didn't just win. He backed up all the talk and came up with the most decisive finish to silence Jarred Brooks.Moreover, he beat 'The Monkey God' at his own game, on the ground, a realm where the former champ was once deemed unbeatable.The message is clear, and the threat is real. Malachiev has arrived as a new player in the talent-stacked 135-pound MMA ranks.The full replay of ONE Fight Night 36 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in North America.