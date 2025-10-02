  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • "There's no need to rush" - Mansur Malachiev taking his time adjusting to flyweight frame ahead of Jarred Brooks showdown

"There's no need to rush" - Mansur Malachiev taking his time adjusting to flyweight frame ahead of Jarred Brooks showdown

By James De Rozario
Published Oct 02, 2025 11:59 GMT
(From left) Mansur Malachiev and Jarred Brooks. Images: ONE Championship
(From left) Mansur Malachiev and Jarred Brooks. Images: ONE Championship

Mansur Malachiev remains unbothered by his move up to flyweight, as the Russian contender emphasizes his patient approach to weight class adjustments ahead of his highly anticipated showdown with former strawweight champion Jarred Brooks.

Ad

The 33-year-old locks horns with ‘The Monkey God’ at ONE Fight Night 36 on Friday, October 3, in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Industrial Fighters martial artist makes his flyweight debut against the former ONE strawweight MMA world champion in a clash that has been brewing through extended social media warfare over the past year and a half.

Malachiev brings a 13-1 professional record into this encounter, with his only defeat coming against reigning strawweight MMA king Joshua Pacio, who handed Brooks his most recent loss in their trilogy bout this past February.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The Dagestani fighter explained his measured approach to the weight class transition while dismissing concerns about competing outside his natural division.

"Yes, this is a new weight class for me, but Brooks also fought at 56.5 (kilograms). The weight class doesn't matter to me," Mansur Malachiev told ONE Championship ahead of fight night in Bangkok.
"The main thing is to take my belt with the best organization in the world, so I'll be ready for anything. Everything is going well because this is a new weight class and there's no need to rush."
Ad

A victory over the Mash Fight Team affiliate this Friday will earn the Russian standout a third successive win on the global stage of ONE Championship.

Ad

Jarred Brooks using Mansur Malachiev fight to showcase his ability to dig deep

With two defeats in his past three outings, Jarred Brooks has his back against the wall in his second flyweight MMA showdown in ONE.

However, 'The Monkey God' is ready to dish out a career-best performance against Mansur Malachiev to show fans why a man of his caliber can never be completely down and out.

Ad
"Life can sometimes get the best of you, and I want to be that guy who went back to the trenches and came back up," the American MMA fighter told the promotion separately.
"And let that be a good story for somebody in the future to be inspired by."

ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II emanates live from Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, October 3. North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can tune in for free.

About the author
James De Rozario

James De Rozario

James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications