"There's no need to rush" - Mansur Malachiev taking his time adjusting to flyweight frame ahead of Jarred Brooks showdown

Mansur Malachiev remains unbothered by his move up to flyweight, as the Russian contender emphasizes his patient approach to weight class adjustments ahead of his highly anticipated showdown with former strawweight champion Jarred Brooks.The 33-year-old locks horns with ‘The Monkey God’ at ONE Fight Night 36 on Friday, October 3, in Bangkok, Thailand.The Industrial Fighters martial artist makes his flyweight debut against the former ONE strawweight MMA world champion in a clash that has been brewing through extended social media warfare over the past year and a half.Malachiev brings a 13-1 professional record into this encounter, with his only defeat coming against reigning strawweight MMA king Joshua Pacio, who handed Brooks his most recent loss in their trilogy bout this past February.The Dagestani fighter explained his measured approach to the weight class transition while dismissing concerns about competing outside his natural division.&quot;Yes, this is a new weight class for me, but Brooks also fought at 56.5 (kilograms). The weight class doesn't matter to me,&quot; Mansur Malachiev told ONE Championship ahead of fight night in Bangkok.&quot;The main thing is to take my belt with the best organization in the world, so I'll be ready for anything. Everything is going well because this is a new weight class and there's no need to rush.&quot;A victory over the Mash Fight Team affiliate this Friday will earn the Russian standout a third successive win on the global stage of ONE Championship. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJarred Brooks using Mansur Malachiev fight to showcase his ability to dig deepWith two defeats in his past three outings, Jarred Brooks has his back against the wall in his second flyweight MMA showdown in ONE.However, 'The Monkey God' is ready to dish out a career-best performance against Mansur Malachiev to show fans why a man of his caliber can never be completely down and out.&quot;Life can sometimes get the best of you, and I want to be that guy who went back to the trenches and came back up,&quot; the American MMA fighter told the promotion separately.&quot;And let that be a good story for somebody in the future to be inspired by.&quot;ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II emanates live from Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, October 3. North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can tune in for free.