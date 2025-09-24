Jarred Brooks wants to inspire fans with a comeback win over Mansur Malachiev: "Let that be a good story"

Former ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks views his flyweight MMA encounter with Mansur Malachiev as an opportunity to create an inspirational narrative about resilience and redemption.‘The Monkey God’ seeks to transform his recent struggles into motivation for others facing adversity when he steps under the bright lights of the promotion at ONE Fight Night 36 next Friday, October 3.The 32-year-old American grappler faces the Dagestani sensation, hoping to demonstrate that setbacks can become stepping stones toward greater achievements.Brooks reflected on the broader meaning of his comeback attempt while expressing his desire to create a positive impact beyond just personal achievement.&quot;Life can sometimes get the best of you, and I want to be that guy who went back to the trenches and came back up and let that be a good story for somebody in the future to be inspired by,&quot; Jarred Brooks told the promotion in an interview ahead of fight night.Setbacks, after all, are part and parcel of a fighter's journey.Brooks may be riding on a two-match skid, his most recent defeat a painful second-round TKO loss to strawweight MMA king Joshua Pacio at ONE 171: Qatar, but he seems all fired up to flip the script when he returns to action in Bangkok, Thailand, next week. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFight fans can head to watch.onefc.com to find out how they can watch ONE Fight Night 36 from their region.Jarred Brooks expects Malachiev to be a 'good test' In the same interview with the organization, Jarred Brooks explained what this matchup against Malachiev means to him.&quot;I've done a lot of thought, done a lot of recreation of what I think the fight is going to be like. But you guys are gonna see. I think that this is a good new start for me, and I think that Mansur is a good test,&quot; the Indiana native told ONE.A victory for 'The Monkey God' will earn him victory No.6 under the promotional banner. At the same time, it will snap the Russian's two-fight win streak.