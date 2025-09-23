  • home icon
Jarred Brooks ready to climb the ladder anew against Mansur Malachiev: “I think that this is a good new start for me”

By Atilano Diaz
Published Sep 23, 2025 15:53 GMT
Jarred Brooks (Image by ONE Championship)
Jarred Brooks (Image by ONE Championship)

Former undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world champion ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks of the United States looks at his upcoming fight against Russian star Mansur Malachiev as an opportunity to restart his championship campaign.

Brooks and Malachiev will face off at ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II on Prime Video.

The American wrestling specialist has been hard at work, preparing for his clash with the Dagestani-trained fighter, giving great emphasis to his mental preparation in training camp. Brooks recognizes the significance of this matchup in his quest to reclaim his position atop the stacked strawweight division in ONE Championship.

Brooks told ONE:

“So I've done a lot of thought, done a lot of recreation of what I think the fight is going to be like. But you guys are gonna see. I think that this is a good new start for me, and I think that Mansur is a good test.”
ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II on Prime Video will take place live in U.S. primetime from Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, October 3, and can be watched by fans in North America on Amazon Prime Video.

Jarred Brooks unfazed by Mansur Malachiev’s skills

‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks can’t wait to face off with Mansur Malachiev at ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II on Prime Video, but he thinks their matchup will be rather one-sided.

The American star told ONE Championship:

“I did mock his style a lot, though. His style is kind of whack. He walks like a zombie, coming forward with his hands up.”

Brooks can’t wait to get his hands on the Russian because Malachiev has been pestering him in private messages. He said:

“The past year and a half, this guy’s been sending me direct messages. He doesn’t really understand English that much, but he’s just trying to get into my head. His whole team has been sending me messages and all that stuff.”

About the author
Atilano Diaz

Atilano Diaz

Atilano Diaz is an experienced combat sports journalist, having covered both boxing and mixed martial arts for over a decade.

Edited by Himakshu Vyas
