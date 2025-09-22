Jarred Brooks questions Mansur Malachiev's fighting spirit ahead of ONE Fight Night 36: "He's one of those guys who's not willing to trade"

Jarred Brooks has identified what he believes is a critical weakness in Mansur Malachiev's fighting approach, as the former strawweight MMA world champion suggests his upcoming opponent lacks the bite in the stand-up department.The 32-year-old American star faces the Dagestani athlete in a flyweight MMA encounter at ONE Fight Night 36 on Friday, October 3, in Bangkok, Thailand.In an interview with the promotion ahead of fight night, ‘The Monkey God’ believes his willingness to engage in violent exchanges will prove decisive against an opponent who prefers wrestling over striking warfare.&quot;There are a lot of times where, after he gets hit, he wants to shoot, and that just shows me that he's one of those guys who's not willing to trade until the last minute and a half of a fight,&quot; Jarred Brooks told ONE Championship when asked about the Russian’s willingness to engage in the striking department.Brooks' assessment demonstrates his confidence to dominate the stand-up department, one that could prove crucial should the Dagestani grappler have an answer to his American wrestling.The Mash Fight Team athlete is out to secure his first win on the global stage of ONE Championship in three outings, and he clearly feels that he has an edge over his opposite number come ONE Fight Night 36 on October 3. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMansur Malachiev will be no easy test for Jarred BrooksAs confident as Jarred Brooks may be, Mansur Malachiev has all the weapons at his disposal to make it a long night for the ex-ONE strawweight MMA world champion.The 33-year-old Russian has looked at his absolute best in his past two matchups against Yosuke Saruta and Bokang Masunyane, displaying solid striking to go with his feared submission-hunting game.Malachiev, who fights out of Industrial Fighters, also has a world-class defensive game in his arsenal, just in case Brooks puts him into a world of pain on the canvas or in the striking exchanges.The Dagestani artist wants nothing but a big win to move a step closer to the ONE flyweight MMA world title, and beating someone of Jarred Brooks' caliber would certainly be some statement.