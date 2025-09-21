“He is very ‘guillotinable’” - Jarred Brooks identifies fatal flaw in Mansur Malachiev’s game

Former undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world champion ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks of the United States considers himself a cerebral assassin, studying his opponents’ games before he steps into the ring with them.It’s no different for his upcoming Russian foe Mansur Malachiev, whom Brooks faces in a flyweight MMA bout in the co-main event at ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II on Prime Video.The American wrestler has done his homework on his Dagestani adversary extensively, and focused on what he believes is a significant flaw in Malachiev’s skill set. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBreaking down his opponent's tendencies, Brooks told ONE Championship:&quot;He leaves his neck out because he is very 'guillotinable'. He likes to tire his opponents out by letting them push forward and try to finish at a pace that he's used to. But I'm gonna bring a twister full of fists and come at him a million miles an hour, like the old Monkey God that everybody is used to seeing.&quot;Jarred Brooks isn’t impressed by Mansur Malachiev’s styleIt will be American wrestling versus Dagestani grappling when ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks meets Mansur Malachiev in a three-round flyweight MMA showdown at ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II on Prime Video.Brooks, for one, has seen how Malachiev operates and says he isn’t impressed.‘The Monkey God’ told ONE:“I did mock his style a lot, though. His style is kind of whack. He walks like a zombie, coming forward with his hands up.”Brooks continued:“I’m not saying that the guy isn’t good. He has the typical Dagestani style with dangerous spinning back kicks, and he has a dangerous hook.”ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II will go down live in U.S. primetime on Friday, Oct. 3, from Bangkok, Thailand. Fans in North America can catch the action on Amazon Prime.Check back with Sportskeeda MMA for the latest on Jarred Brooks.