"I'm not saying that the guy isn't good" - Jarred Brooks admits Mansur Malachiev provides legit challenge

Jarred Brooks is giving credit where it's due ahead of his hotly anticipated flyweight MMA showdown with Mansur Malachiev at ONE Fight Night 36.During his interview with ONE Championship, the former ONE strawweight MMA world champion offered his tactical breakdown of Malachiev's fighting style while maintaining respect for his opponent's legitimate abilities.Their scheduled three-round war, which pits his American wrestling against Malachiev's Dagestani ground game brilliance, goes down in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, October 3.&quot;I'm not saying that the guy isn't good. He has the typical Dagestani style with dangerous spinning back kicks, and he has a dangerous hook,&quot; Jarred Brooks told ONE Championship in a pre-fight interview.'The Monkey God's' extensive assessment of Malachiev shows he has left no stone unturned in his bid to return to winning ways on the global stage of ONE Championship.Brooks enters this fixture with his back against the wall after two successive setbacks. In his last outing this past February, the 32-year-old American suffered a shocking round-two TKO loss to Joshua Pacio inside Qatar's Lusail Sports Arena. Could he bounce back and overcome Malachiev's feared Dagestani ground game prowess inside the Mecca of Muay Thai at ONE Fight Night 36?Jarred Brooks says Mansur Malachiev's fight style 'is kind of whack'Mansur Malachiev and Jarred Brooks' war of words has been ongoing for more than a year. There's no love lost, less than three weeks out of their flyweight MMA battle at ONE Fight Night 36.In the same interview with the world's largest martial arts organization, the American fighter had this to say on Malachiev's fight style:&quot;I did mock his style a lot, though. His style is kind of whack. He walks like a zombie, coming forward with his hands up.&quot;While Brooks seeks a bounce-back win on October 3, the Industrial Fighters representative aims to make it three wins in a row in the promotion.