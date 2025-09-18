Jarred Brooks says Mansur Malachiev can’t handle pressure: “That’s where I can take advantage”

Former undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world champion ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks of the United States is on the comeback trail.After the 32-year-old suffered a heartbreaking knockout loss to now reigning strawweight MMA king ‘The Passion’ Joshua Pacio earlier this year, Brooks has been roaring to return to action to restart his march toward the coveted gold.Now that he’s ready to return to the winning column, Brooks will have to get past a very dangerous and worthy foe in Russia’s Mansur Malachiev.Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Brooks broke down Malachiev’s fighting style and discovered one fatal flaw. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post‘The Monkey God’ revealed to the world’s largest martial arts organization:“I think that when pressure is being displayed upon him, he waits his turn, and I think that’s where I can take advantage of a lot of the fight.”Needless to say, Brooks, who remains the division’s No.1-ranked contender, will be looking to make a statement against Malachiev, and perhaps book that quadrilogy fight against Pacio he craves.Fans won’t have to wait long to see ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks back in action.Jarred Brooks and Mansur Malachiev face off in flyweight bout at ONE Fight Night 36 on Prime VideoAmerican superstar ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks cannot wait to get his hands on Russian stalwart Mansur Malachiev when the two lock horns in the ONE Championship ring early next month.Brooks and Malachiev head to flyweight for their pivotal showdown at ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, Oct. 3 from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Jarred Brooks’ next fight.