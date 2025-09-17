Jarred Brooks reveals how deep Mansur Malachiev's psych warfare runs: "He's just trying to get into my head"

Jarred Brooks has been dealing with an extended psychological campaign from Mansur Malachiev and his team.The American MMA fighter reveals that the Dagestani fighter has been persistently messaging him for over a year in an apparent attempt at mental warfare, just less than a month out of their flyweight MMA showdown at ONE Fight Night 36 on October 3.During his interview with ONE Championship, Brooks detailed the sustained nature of Malachiev's attempts at psychological manipulation through social media platforms.While speaking with ONE Championship ahead of their matchup insdie Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium, Jarred Brooks said:&quot;The past year and a half, this guy's been sending me direct messages. He doesn't really understand English that much, but he's just trying to get into my head. His whole team has been sending me messages and all that stuff.&quot;His willingness to publicly discuss the psychological tactics could serve as its own form of counter-warfare. Those who follow ‘The Monkey God’ close enough to know this strategy is right up his alley.Whether this mental warfare will have any impact on their hotly anticipated encounter next month remains to be seen.But the former ONE strawweight MMA world champion's calm discussion of the tactics suggests he's unlikely to be rattled by the Russian’s mind games ahead of their fixture inside the Mecca of Muay Thai. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJarred Brooks returns to the Circle in need of a statementJarred Brooks returns to the global stage of ONE Championship in search of his first win since August last year.The Mash Fight Team representative announced his arrival in The Home of Martial Arts by winning three successive matchups and stunning Joshua Pacio to become the strawweight MMA king in slightly over a year.Since then, though, 'The Monkey God' has suffered three defeats in four MMA outings, including back-to-back losses to Pacio in both of the promotion's Qatar cards.Malachiev's grappling credentials and dangerous all-around arsenal will be another tough test for Brooks. However, the American brings his A-game to ONE Fight Night 36, and a win is certainly there for the taking.