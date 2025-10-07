“Only more fuel for the fire” - Jarred Brooks in good spirits after latest setback against Mansur Malachiev

Former ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks broke his silence in the wake of his disheartening submission loss to Mansur Malchiev at ONE Fight Night 36.Back on October 3 in Bangkok, Thailand, ‘The Monkey God’ suffered his worst defeat in the home of martial arts after being caught in a nasty north-south choke by the Dagestani powerhouse.The pressure was so intense that Brooks wasn’t able to tap in time, going limp and losing consciousness in round 2.Now on a harrowing three-fight skid, the American wrestler took to Instagram and vowed not to let these shortcomings define him as a martial artist:&quot;I am proud of myself no matter what. Nobody takes fights like I do with no questions at what weight or who it is. I show up no matter what. Chatri gives me a call, I answer. I don't know one fighter that has six fights in a year with 24-hour flights. When you do this, you have to make sure things go perfect. The fight is just the half of it. ‘'The Monkey God’ continued:“I'll keep coming too. God has made me very strong these past three losses that I have had. I will not break. I want you all to look at me like I'm not that guy anymore. Only more fuel for the fire.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhat's next for Jarred Brooks after ONE Fight Night 36?It wasn't that long ago when Jarred Brooks was at the top of the mountain and was considered the best 125-pound fighter in the world.However, the 32-year-old former champion is now at a crossroads, given his recent struggles.His last two defeats have come at a higher weight class, and these recent setbacks suggest that he may be more suited to competing at strawweight.However, he's also 1-2 in his rivalry with reigning strawweight MMA kingpin Joshua Pacio, making his situation even trickier.ONE Fight Night 36 is now available to stream on demand for Prime Video subscribers across North America.