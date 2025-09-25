“He’s a great champion” - Jarred Brooks praises former adversary Joshua Pacio who goes for double champ status at ONE 173

Former undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world champion ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks of the United States has nothing but the utmost respect for former adversary ‘The Passion’ Joshua Pacio of the Philippines.The two strawweights shared an intense rivalry in the world’s largest martial arts organization, and have grown to be great colleagues.The 32-year-old American wrestler is backing ‘The Passion’ in the Filipino’s bid to become a two-division MMA world champion. Pacio is set to face Japanese star ‘Little Piranha’ Yuya Wakamatsu for the ONE flyweight MMA world title at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on November 16. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBrooks, who lost to Pacio earlier this year in Qatar, acknowledges his former opponent's qualities as both a fighter and leader.‘The Monkey God’ told ONE Championship:&quot;If I don't ever get a chance to fight Pacio again, I'll just prove it with somebody else until the stars match up again. I still have the same perception of Josh. He's a great champion. I think that he leads his people well.&quot;The respect between these two runs deep, and with both men set to see action soon, Brooks hopes they are both victorious in their respective fights.Jarred Brooks returns to face Mansur Malachiev at ONE Fight Night 36‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks can’t wait to get back inside the ring and restart his climb to the upper echelon of ONE Championship’s strawweight MMA division.If he can defeat his next opponent, it would certainly boost his stock in the promotion.Brooks battles Malachiev in a three-round flyweight MMA contest at ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II on Prime Video. The clash will take place live in U.S. primetime from Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, October 3, and can be watched by North America fans on Amazon Prime Video.Check back with Sportskeeda MMA for the latest on Jarred Brooks’ return.