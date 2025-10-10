“I have to be careful” - Yuya Wakamatsu admits he is cautious of Joshua Pacio’s ‘killer power’

Reigning ONE flyweight MMA world champion Yuya Wakamatsu of Japan rose to the top of the 135-pound ranks with sheer destructive power.

However, ‘Little Piranha’ admits he’s also approaching with caution in his upcoming world title defense, knowing his challenger can also end fights instantly.

Wakamatsu will put the 26 pounds of gold on the line against ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio of the Philippines on November 16 at Tokyo's Ariake Arena.

The 30-year-old Japanese slugger finally captured the throne in historic fashion at ONE 172 last March. He knocked out former world champion Adriano Moraes in the very first round.

Now, Wakamatsu must defend the crown against a dangerous invader. Pacio is a seven-time strawweight king and is on a quest to join the promotion’s prestige line of two-division world champions.

In a clip posted on his personal YouTube channel, Wakamatsu explained why he cannot let his guard down against the feared Wushu specialist:

"I have to be careful of his one-hit shots, his kicks, knees, spinning moves, and those kinds of moves because they have a lot of power and killer power.”

Watch the full vlog post:

Yuya Wakamatsu says Joshua Pacio is a worthy adversary

Yuya Wakamatsu's first world title defense isn't a walk in the park. It's against a proven world champion, who already knows how to operate at the highest levels.

Despite the daunting challenge, the Japanese superstar is grateful to have a strong challenger to test his resolve.

'Little Piranha' said in the same vlog post:

"I agree [that he's a good fighter]. He has a very good style, an absolute champion. And in his last fight, he beat Jarred Brooks the last time. So, he's, of course, a tough opponent to beat. My impression of him is that he's a formidable opponent."

